Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen on Tuesday

Published 6:05 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County.

Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jolly suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Carl Jolly, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

