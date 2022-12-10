Mississippi man arrested after invading residence, firing weapon in process

Published 7:35 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi man was arrested after he forced his way into a residence, firing a weapon in the process.

Vicksburg Police arrested Craig Coins, 28 of Edwards.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Patton Street in Vicksburg on Wednesday.

He was charged with burglary of a residence and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Coins appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday, where he received a $45,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County grand Jury.

