Mississippi sheriff drug operation nets 7 arrests, seizure of drugs and weapons

Published 6:18 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Seven people were arrested during a Project Safe Neighborhood detail by the Lamara County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night.

Seven people were arrested in the operation. They were Davion Carter, Wayne Taylor, Lajuan Weathersby, Dawon Hinton, Dashaud Wheeler, Daniel Strickland, and Kadarius Fells.

Seven firearms were also seized— one being stolen.

Approximately 1-1/2 pounds of Marijuana, 1/2 pound of Methamphetamine, and $70,000.00 in cash were also seized.

“This was a result of the community coming together to help make the county safer. God job to all who participated!” a post on social media said from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

….

