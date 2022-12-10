One person killed in head-on collision near Barnett Reservoir

Published 8:42 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person was killed in a head-on collision near the Barnett Reservoir involving an SUV and truck.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon along Spillway Road near Martin Drive in Rankin County.

Officials with the Reservoir Police report that the accident involved an SUV and a truck with a trailer.

A passenger in the SUV died as a result of the wreck. The driver and passenger in the truck were transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

