Georgia burglary suspect killed in shooting involving Mississippi officer Published 5:38 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

A Georgia man has been identified as the victim in a shooting involving a Mississippi police officer on Saturday.

Officials in Hancock County report that Isaiah Winkley, 21, was fatally shot during the incident in Kiln Saturday morning.

Deputies from the Hancock Sheriff”s Department were investigating a burglary call on Highway 603 when the shooting happened. Deputies made contact with a burglary suspect, later identified as Winkley.

While at the scene, shots were fired, and Winkley received fatal injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently gathering evidence related to the shooting. When the investigation is complete, agents will share the findings with the Attorney General’s Office.