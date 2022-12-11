Mississippi man arrested, accused of breaking into vehicle at fire department
Published 8:15 am Sunday, December 11, 2022
A Mississippi man was arrested after he was reportedly caught breaking into a vehicle at a local fire department.
On Saturday, Hattiesburg Police, with the assistance of Hattiesburg Firefighters, apprehended an auto burglary suspect.
James McLaurin, 60, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody, after firefighters caught him breaking into one of their vehicles in the 800 block of Main Street, just after 7 p.m.
With their assistance, Hattiesburg Police took McLaurin into custody, and he was charged with one count of auto burglary.
McLaurin was booked into the Forrest County Jail.