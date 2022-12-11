Mississippi man turns $20 into pile of cash with lottery win Published 7:15 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

A Mississippi man checked off “Turn $20 into $50,000” on his holiday checklist last week when he purchased a scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery.

The man identified as Ben P. of Oxford won with a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from the Oxford Junction store on Highway 7.

Mississippi Lottery players can play for millions of dollars in jackpot prizes, including the Mega Millions drawing that is approaching the half-billion mark just in time for Christmas.

Lottery players will be playing for a $400 million jackpot on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Cash winning in the jackpot would equal $216 million.