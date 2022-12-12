Capitol police in Jackson involved in shooting in Mississippi capital city

Published 10:43 am Monday, December 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officers with the Capitol Police in Jackson were involved in a shooting in Hinds County on Sunday.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety report that when Capitol Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, the driver of the stolen vehicle fled. Police were led on a chase ended on O’Bannon Street in Jackson.

The driver of the vehicle then reportedly fled on foot.

In the process, shots were fired. Officials said the officer involved in the shooting was not injured in the incident. They did not indicate whether the suspect was injured or not in the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

