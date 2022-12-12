How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA Published 9:30 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

michelmond // Shutterstock

How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA

In order to update information about property flood risk, the Federal Emergency Management Administration modified the methodology used in its National Flood Insurance Program evaluations for the first time in 50 years.

Changes in climatic and urban conditions required a rigorous review of the variables taken into account to accurately determine how vulnerable a property is to flood risk. The new costs of insurance policies generated by the national flood insurance system now depend on the results of the latest study, Risk Rating 2.0.

Potential threats have increased for 3.9 million properties out of the 5 million re-diagnosed. Consequently, the cost of insurance premiums was raised, much to the discontent of developers and property owners, especially those in waterfront cities.

The previous methodology tended to overlook the replacement value of any given property, which resulted in inequity for lower-value homes that lay within the same flood plain as higher-value homes. This inequity equated all properties on equal footing for flood risk, with no consideration of the actual value loss for each property, which forced the owners of lower-value homes to purchase insurance packages more costly than was necessary. The new approach now factors in the individual risk for each property or home, which in turn means more valuable—generally waterfront—properties will have their flood insurance premiums rise.

Despite the concern from many high-value homeowners, on a national scale, 86.4% of premiums went up just $10 or less. In 8.6% of cases, the fee increase was somewhere between $10 and $20, while in the remaining 5%, it surpassed the $20 margin. In contrast, the risk rate dropped for 1.2 million properties; as a result, so did the cost of premiums. The revised amount meant a discount of up to $100 for 70.5% of policyholders, while the remaining 29.5% were granted reductions of $50 or more.

Citing the latest data, Stacker dug into how flood insurance premiums will change across every state in the first year of Risk Rating 2.0’s implementation. As of April 2022, all policies must follow the new ratings methodology.

Jens Lambert // Shutterstock

Alabama

52,648 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 11,217 properties with decreased risk

— 28.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 71.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 41,431 properties with increased risk

— 88.7% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.1% increasing over $20

Photos BrianScantlebury // Shutterstock

Alaska

2,250 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 1,932 properties with decreased risk

— 26.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 73.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 318 properties with increased risk

— 88.4% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.2% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.4% increasing over $20

You Touch Pix of EuToch // Shutterstock

Arizona

29,261 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 7,312 properties with decreased risk

— 40.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 59.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 21,949 properties with increased risk

— 91.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 2.6% increasing over $20

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Arkansas

14,397 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 4,771 properties with decreased risk

— 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 9,626 properties with increased risk

— 84.6% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.9% increasing over $20

Michael Vi // Shutterstock

California

214,829 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 57,541 properties with decreased risk

— 38.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 61.5% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 157,288 properties with increased risk

— 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.6% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.1% increasing over $20

marekuliasz // Shutterstock

Colorado

19,983 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 8,675 properties with decreased risk

— 30.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 69.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 11,308 properties with increased risk

— 84.5% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 7.1% increasing over $20

Kyle Lee // Shutterstock

Connecticut

34,828 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 12,739 properties with decreased risk

— 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 22,089 properties with increased risk

— 73.7% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 11.9% increasing between $10 and $20

— 14.3% increasing over $20

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Delaware

26,147 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 9,845 properties with decreased risk

— 21.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 78.3% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 16,302 properties with increased risk

— 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.5% increasing over $20

Bilanol // Shutterstock

Florida

1.7M properties with reassessed flood risk

– 342,109 properties with decreased risk

— 13.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 86.8% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 1.4M properties with increased risk

— 85.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 9.7% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.3% increasing over $20

Gus Valente // Shutterstock

Georgia

81,998 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 19,929 properties with decreased risk

— 31.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 68.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 62,069 properties with increased risk

— 91.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 6.1% increasing between $10 and $20

— 2.5% increasing over $20

Uheheu // Shutterstock

Hawaii

61,382 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 7,924 properties with decreased risk

— 38.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 61.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 53,458 properties with increased risk

— 90.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.8% increasing over $20

Ric Schafer // Shutterstock

Idaho

5,645 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 1,580 properties with decreased risk

— 37.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 62.2% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 4,065 properties with increased risk

— 88.2% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.0% increasing over $20

Jon Rehg // Shutterstock

Illinois

37,677 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 15,714 properties with decreased risk

— 43.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 56.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 21,963 properties with increased risk

— 84.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 9.3% increasing between $10 and $20

— 6.6% increasing over $20

Tony Campbell // Shutterstock

Indiana

20,081 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 9,162 properties with decreased risk

— 48.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 51.6% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 10,919 properties with increased risk

— 86.9% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.2% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.9% increasing over $20

Michael Rolands // Shutterstock

Iowa

12,637 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 4,670 properties with decreased risk

— 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 7,967 properties with increased risk

— 82.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.8% increasing between $10 and $20

— 10.2% increasing over $20

KSwinicki // Shutterstock

Kansas

9,565 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 3,630 properties with decreased risk

— 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 5,935 properties with increased risk

— 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 5.0% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.8% increasing over $20

Brymer // Shutterstock

Kentucky

19,361 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 5,523 properties with decreased risk

— 42.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 58.0% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 13,838 properties with increased risk

— 76.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 14.7% increasing between $10 and $20

— 9.0% increasing over $20

ccpixx photography // Shutterstock

Louisiana

495,923 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 101,171 properties with decreased risk

— 36.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 63.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 394,752 properties with increased risk

— 87.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.7% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.3% increasing over $20

Arthur Villator // Shutterstock

Maine

7,746 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 2,605 properties with decreased risk

— 35.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 64.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 5,141 properties with increased risk

— 76.8% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 9.9% increasing between $10 and $20

— 13.3% increasing over $20

Jeramey Lende // Shutterstock

Maryland

64,942 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 39,903 properties with decreased risk

— 14.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 85.7% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 25,039 properties with increased risk

— 92.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 5.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 2.4% increasing over $20

Keith J Finks // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

58,501 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 22,594 properties with decreased risk

— 45.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 55.0% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 35,907 properties with increased risk

— 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 9.5% increasing between $10 and $20

— 10.3% increasing over $20

Pbd1950 // Shutterstock

Michigan

20,481 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 11,120 properties with decreased risk

— 43.7% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 56.3% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 9,361 properties with increased risk

— 90.2% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 6.7% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.1% increasing over $20

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Minnesota

10,541 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 3,093 properties with decreased risk

— 38.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 61.6% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 7,448 properties with increased risk

— 90.8% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 5.3% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.9% increasing over $20

Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

Mississippi

61,317 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 10,047 properties with decreased risk

— 40.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 59.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 51,270 properties with increased risk

— 87.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.6% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.3% increasing over $20

Gino Santa Maria // Shutterstock

Missouri

19,706 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 5,839 properties with decreased risk

— 45.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 54.2% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 13,867 properties with increased risk

— 77.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 12.3% increasing between $10 and $20

— 10.4% increasing over $20

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

Montana

4,339 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 1,617 properties with decreased risk

— 38.8% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 61.2% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 2,722 properties with increased risk

— 92.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 4.8% increasing between $10 and $20

— 2.9% increasing over $20

robert2001 // Shutterstock

Nebraska

9,129 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 3,964 properties with decreased risk

— 50.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 49.9% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 5,165 properties with increased risk

— 80.2% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20

— 11.7% increasing over $20

Jeffrey J Coleman // Shutterstock

Nevada

10,586 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 2,196 properties with decreased risk

— 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 8,390 properties with increased risk

— 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 3.6% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.3% increasing over $20

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

7,747 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 2,675 properties with decreased risk

— 36.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 63.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 5,072 properties with increased risk

— 76.4% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 13.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 10.1% increasing over $20

Tippman98x // Shutterstock

New Jersey

217,178 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 46,318 properties with decreased risk

— 43.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 57.0% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 170,860 properties with increased risk

— 80.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 13.1% increasing between $10 and $20

— 6.6% increasing over $20

gmeland // Shutterstock

New Mexico

11,556 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 4,116 properties with decreased risk

— 43.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 56.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 7,440 properties with increased risk

— 86.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 10.5% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.4% increasing over $20

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

New York

171,099 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 54,008 properties with decreased risk

— 44.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 55.7% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 117,091 properties with increased risk

— 80.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 10.3% increasing between $10 and $20

— 9.6% increasing over $20

Jeremy Warner // Shutterstock

North Carolina

139,842 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 35,701 properties with decreased risk

— 33.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 66.8% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 104,141 properties with increased risk

— 88.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.1% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.7% increasing over $20

John Huntington // Shutterstock

North Dakota

13,161 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 5,020 properties with decreased risk

— 20.1% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 79.9% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 8,141 properties with increased risk

— 96.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 2.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 1.5% increasing over $20

Bryan Busovicki // Shutterstock

Ohio

29,044 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 13,074 properties with decreased risk

— 44.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 55.8% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 15,970 properties with increased risk

— 83.0% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20

— 6.4% increasing over $20

Nick Fox // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

13,024 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 3,851 properties with decreased risk

— 46.0% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 54.0% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 9,173 properties with increased risk

— 86.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.9% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.8% increasing over $20

Catherine Avilez // Shutterstock

Oregon

24,850 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 7,511 properties with decreased risk

— 39.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 60.5% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 17,339 properties with increased risk

— 83.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 11.2% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.7% increasing over $20

Richard L. Bowman // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

51,555 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 15,572 properties with decreased risk

— 47.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 52.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 35,983 properties with increased risk

— 79.6% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 10.7% increasing between $10 and $20

— 9.7% increasing over $20

AFP // Getty Images

Puerto Rico

7,987 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 3,268 properties with decreased risk

— 38.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 61.8% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 4,719 properties with increased risk

— 95.9% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 1.8% increasing between $10 and $20

— 2.3% increasing over $20

Olga Enger // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

12,001 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 5,520 properties with decreased risk

— 50.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 49.6% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 6,481 properties with increased risk

— 86.6% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.5% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.9% increasing over $20

David AvRutick // Shutterstock

South Carolina

208,559 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 53,213 properties with decreased risk

— 24.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 75.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 155,346 properties with increased risk

— 88.6% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.0% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.4% increasing over $20

Kid Dog Travel // Shutterstock

South Dakota

3,743 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 1,148 properties with decreased risk

— 51.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 48.6% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 2,595 properties with increased risk

— 86.5% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 7.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 6.1% increasing over $20

LuckyTenn7 // Shutterstock

Tennessee

27,507 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 7,581 properties with decreased risk

— 37.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 62.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 19,926 properties with increased risk

— 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 10.9% increasing between $10 and $20

— 7.2% increasing over $20

michelmond // Shutterstock

Texas

768,537 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 106,720 properties with decreased risk

— 36.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 63.5% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 661,817 properties with increased risk

— 91.8% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 4.9% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.2% increasing over $20

VW Pics // Getty Images

Utah

3,755 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 2,006 properties with decreased risk

— 22.4% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 77.6% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 1,749 properties with increased risk

— 93.1% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 4.6% increasing between $10 and $20

— 2.3% increasing over $20

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

Vermont

3,330 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 1,103 properties with decreased risk

— 55.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 44.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 2,227 properties with increased risk

— 74.9% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 13.8% increasing between $10 and $20

— 11.3% increasing over $20

Kyle J Little // Shutterstock

Virginia

104,781 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 46,811 properties with decreased risk

— 23.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 76.8% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 57,970 properties with increased risk

— 87.9% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 8.8% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.3% increasing over $20

Terrence J Allison // Shutterstock

Washington

32,547 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 10,717 properties with decreased risk

— 42.3% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 57.7% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 21,830 properties with increased risk

— 81.9% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 11.8% increasing between $10 and $20

— 6.4% increasing over $20

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Washington D.C.

2,396 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 1,737 properties with decreased risk

— 10.6% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 89.4% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 659 properties with increased risk

— 88.3% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 6.4% increasing between $10 and $20

— 5.3% increasing over $20

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

West Virginia

13,337 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 2,325 properties with decreased risk

— 49.5% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 50.5% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 11,012 properties with increased risk

— 72.2% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 17.6% increasing between $10 and $20

— 10.2% increasing over $20

Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock

Wisconsin

12,949 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 5,669 properties with decreased risk

— 44.9% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 55.1% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 7,280 properties with increased risk

— 90.5% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 6.2% increasing between $10 and $20

— 3.4% increasing over $20

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

Wyoming

1,705 properties with reassessed flood risk

– 561 properties with decreased risk

— 49.2% of monthly flood insurance premiums decreasing $50 or more

— 50.8% decreasing between $0 and $50

– 1,144 properties with increased risk

— 88.9% of premiums increasing up to $10

— 6.6% increasing between $10 and $20

— 4.5% increasing over $20