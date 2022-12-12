Mississippi man arrested he swallowed cocaine, marijuauna while fleeing police
Published 6:02 am Monday, December 12, 2022
A man was arrested on multiple charges after trying to hide cocaine and marijuana in his mouth during a police pursuit.
On Dec. 8, at 10:30 p.m., officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team attempted to contact someone riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street, obstructing traffic.
The person immediately began to run from officers, and they pursued him through the yards of residences nearby.
The subject ran approximately 100 yards before being apprehended using a Taser.
While being apprehended, the subject became combative and struck an officer.
The subject was given medical attention and taken to a local hospital because he swallowed marijuana and cocaine.
The subject was identified as 47-year-old Stephen McDonald of 1315 Ausborn Road, Picayune.
Additional cocaine and marijuana was located in McDonald’s mouth.
McDonald was incarcerated at the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center for the following charges:
- 4 felony indictments for sale of a controlled substance
- 3 bench warrants with Picayune PD
- Possession with Intent to Distribute(crack cocaine)
- Tampering with evidence (2 counts)
- Possession of marijuana (misdemeanor)
- Simple assault on officer (felony)
- Obstructing traffic (misdemeanor)
- Resisting arrest by fleeing (misdemeanor)
- Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)
- Possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor)