Mississippi man arrested he swallowed cocaine, marijuauna while fleeing police

On Dec. 8, at 10:30 p.m., officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team attempted to contact someone riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street, obstructing traffic.

A man was arrested on multiple charges after trying to hide cocaine and marijuana in his mouth during a police pursuit.

The person immediately began to run from officers, and they pursued him through the yards of residences nearby.

The subject ran approximately 100 yards before being apprehended using a Taser.

While being apprehended, the subject became combative and struck an officer.

The subject was given medical attention and taken to a local hospital because he swallowed marijuana and cocaine.

The subject was identified as 47-year-old Stephen McDonald of 1315 Ausborn Road, Picayune.

Additional cocaine and marijuana was located in McDonald’s mouth.