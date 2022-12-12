Police credit Mississippi sheriff for preventing gunfire inside Walmart Published 6:32 am Monday, December 12, 2022

A Mississippi sheriff was able to quickly diffuse an altercation in a New Albany Walmart when he spotted one of the men arguing reach for a gun.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was at the right place, at the right time when he witnessed the argument between customers Sunday.

Goolsby reportedly drew his weapon when saw Roger Struble of Hickory Flat try to pull a gun out of a holster during the altercation. Police say Goolsby ordered Struble to drop his weapon, which he did. Struble was secured until officers could arrive on the scene.

Walmart reportedly activated its active shooter protocols during the incident, which happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. As a result, many shoppers were forced to leave the store until the situation was determined to be safe.

Struble has been charged with simple assault, but other charges may be pending, police say. The Incident remains under investigation.