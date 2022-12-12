Power issue forces Mississippi dollar store to limit capacity to one customer at a time Published 5:46 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Customers at a Mississippi Dollar store have the entire store to themselves after a power issue forced the store in Picayune to limit capacity to just one person at a time.

The Dollar General store located at HW 11, adjacent to the US Post Office, has limited its store hours and capacity due to an electrical power outage.

No comments were made by the Store Manager, but additional information was provided to the PIcayune Item via a store worker.

The store will possibly regain power on Wednesday, Dec 14. Dollar General will remain open, but its store hours and capacity have changed for the meantime.

Dollar General will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and will only allow one customer to shop at a time with cash-only transactions. The store was said to have lost electricity on Thursday night. The cause of the power outage is said to be a result of a controlled fire burn that reached Dollar General’s power line.

An employee at the US Post Office said they never lost power and are still running on regular store hours.