These 2 Mississippi dishes named some of 2022’s most memorable in the country Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Two dishes served up in two Mississippi restaurants made the list of Top 25 unforgettable dishes from New York Times food writers that crisscrossed the country in 2022 eating at some of the finest restaurants in the world.

In the last 12 months, the writers and editors of the newspaper visited thousands of dining destinations. The oxtails in a newly-opened Jackson restaurant that specializes in African cuisine and a classic BLT with a twist from a popular roadside stand in Vicksburg created enough mouthwatering memories to make this year’s list.

Sambou’s African Kitchen

The Oxtails from Sambou’s African Kitchen on County Line Road in Jackson feature a gravy that “pulses with ginger” and so good that “you’ll want to spoon it” and the meat over coconut rice.

Sambou’s was founded by Joseph Sambou earlier this year. The full-service restaurant offers unique African dishes. According to the restaurant’s website, Sambou opened his business after discovering how woefully underrepresented African dishes are in Mississippi and the surrounding region.

Sambou’s menu is mostly West African. Many of the dishes feature beans, fresh seafood, dried fish, and meats that all blend layers of flavorful taste when combined with garden-fresh ingredients.

The Tomato Place

If you have ever been to The Tomato Place on U.S. 61 South of Vicksburg, you already know that the fried green tomato BLT is so mouth-watering good that you will be reaching for a napkin after the first bite. The New York Times writer who discovered the delicious bite described the experience as “the perfect balance of salty breading and acidic bite” on white bread spread with a generous amount of mayonnaise. “This sandwich is surplus to requirements — in the best way.”

The Tomato Place began as a series of side-of-the-road fruit stands in Vicksburg and quickly morphed into a popular eatery on U.S. 61 South.

“Throughout the years, we have maintained a ‘southern grandma’s back porch’ atmosphere,” the restaurant’s website remarks. “From only selling just fresh vegetables and fruits, to introducing a small café, we have truly grown over time thanks to our customers. With that being said, we have become a major pit stop/attraction to all types of locals, tourists, and foreigners. We were even blessed to have the opportunities to be showcased on a few TV shows.”