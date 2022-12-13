It’s about to feel like Christmas, but first… Published 7:17 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

For people feeling Grinchy with the recent warm, humid weather just a few days out from Christmas, it’s time to smile. Cold weather is on its way! First, as many know this time of year, we need to deal with some storms to earn the holiday weather.

Today will be gloomy as we have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower or two. Highs range from the lower 60s in North Mississippi to the 70s in southern parts of the state.

The chance for severe storms begins overnight west of I-55 with the highest risk being near Natchez. Storms will travel east into Wednesday, spreading the potential for severe storms and even a few tornadoes across the state. Most communities also have the potential for potential flash flooding.

Once this storm system leaves our state, we’ll be rewarded with brilliant sunshine and crisp breezes. The upcoming final weekend before Christmas looks to be quite jolly with cool days, cold nights, and plenty of ugly sweater weather.