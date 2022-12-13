Louisiana man arrested after baby found unresponsive in Mississippi hotel room Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A Louisiana man was arrested after police found a baby unresponsive in a Mississippi hotel room Saturday.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that police responded to reports of an unresponsive child at a hotel on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi.

The child was reportedly suffering from life-threatening injuries consistent with abuse, according to doctors that treated the child at the hospital.

Police reportedly found a felony amount of an illegal controlled substance during their investigation of the incident.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer, 26, from Belle Chasse, Louisiana, was arrested and was charged with felony child abuse, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony child endangerment.

Cookmeyer was reportedly the person responsible for caring for the child when the injuries happened and for caring for a 4-year-old child, who was in the vicinity of the controlled substance.

A bond of $625,000 total bond was set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

If convicted, Cookmeyer could face up to life in prison.