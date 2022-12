Mississippi man experiences holiday magic, turns $5 into $100,000 lottery win Published 6:30 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A Mississippi man experienced a little holiday magic when the number “$100,000” appeared on his Mississippi Lottery scratch-off card.

Mississippi Lottery officials announced on Monday that the Richland man bought a $5 Multiplier Mania ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store #535, Brandon.

The man won the top prize available on that particular scratch-off game.