People from across Mississippi, country remember Mike Leach for being innovator, entertainer, mentor
Published 9:29 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022
…..
Mississippi State lost a great Coach.
College football lost an innovator.
A lot of young men lost their mentor.
Fans lost a content superstar.
And many of us lost a friend.
I’m heartbroken.
RIP 🏴☠️@Coach_Leach
— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 13, 2022
…..
From his first MSU press conference in 2020 shown here to today’s tragic announcement, Mike Leach was the genuine article. I worried when he got in front of an open microphone, but that free spirit and candor was part of Mike’s charm. What a fierce competitor and decent guy. pic.twitter.com/mlnKYkQW4R
— Sid Salter (@sidsalter) December 13, 2022
…..
There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach.
A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022
…..
RIP Coach Mike Leach. His interviews were performance art and will be missed pic.twitter.com/8A5uGWefI7
— Brian Moote (@MootePoints) December 13, 2022
…..
Statement from Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce on the passing of Mike Leach. pic.twitter.com/YBJJZ9APrd
— Ole Miss News (@OleMissNews) December 13, 2022
…..
Mike Leach was a legend way before this moment, but this is when I knew him coming to the SEC was going to be everything I had hoped for and more.
I still use this tactic when doing any public speaking engagements. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HqjLBW6PKY
— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 13, 2022
…..
We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Leach, who served as our Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach from 1997-1998.
We send our deepest condolences to Coach Leach and the @HailStateFB family. pic.twitter.com/RIuWy6jMrO
— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 13, 2022
…..
Here’s Mike Leach talking about ‘the best party he’s ever been to’ back in 2017:
‘It’s called Flora-Bama, right on the border of Florida & Alabama… you go & there’s like 3 different bands plays… a heaping of crawfish for like $5… fantastic people watching.’
🎥@SWXRightNow pic.twitter.com/6UkLkqDd3E
— Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 13, 2022
…..
i don’t want to live in a world without mike leach in it. #PrayersForCoachLeach pic.twitter.com/owxFezGTsJ
— santa TAM SURBA 🌚 (@samanthaSWERVa) December 13, 2022