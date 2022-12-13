People from across Mississippi, country remember Mike Leach for being innovator, entertainer, mentor Published 9:29 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Mississippi State lost a great Coach. College football lost an innovator. A lot of young men lost their mentor. Fans lost a content superstar. And many of us lost a friend. I’m heartbroken.

RIP 🏴‍☠️@Coach_Leach — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 13, 2022

From his first MSU press conference in 2020 shown here to today’s tragic announcement, Mike Leach was the genuine article. I worried when he got in front of an open microphone, but that free spirit and candor was part of Mike’s charm. What a fierce competitor and decent guy. pic.twitter.com/mlnKYkQW4R — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) December 13, 2022

There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach. A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022

RIP Coach Mike Leach. His interviews were performance art and will be missed pic.twitter.com/8A5uGWefI7 — Brian Moote (@MootePoints) December 13, 2022

Statement from Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce on the passing of Mike Leach. pic.twitter.com/YBJJZ9APrd — Ole Miss News (@OleMissNews) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was a legend way before this moment, but this is when I knew him coming to the SEC was going to be everything I had hoped for and more. I still use this tactic when doing any public speaking engagements. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HqjLBW6PKY — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 13, 2022

We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Leach, who served as our Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach from 1997-1998. We send our deepest condolences to Coach Leach and the @HailStateFB family. pic.twitter.com/RIuWy6jMrO — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 13, 2022

Here’s Mike Leach talking about ‘the best party he’s ever been to’ back in 2017: ‘It’s called Flora-Bama, right on the border of Florida & Alabama… you go & there’s like 3 different bands plays… a heaping of crawfish for like $5… fantastic people watching.’ 🎥@SWXRightNow pic.twitter.com/6UkLkqDd3E — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 13, 2022

