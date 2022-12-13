Storms moving in tonight Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

People with storm apprehension may have a tough time sleeping tonight as severe storms continue marching towards the Mississippi River. These storms could produce flooding rain, frequent lightning, hail, and tornadoes as they move across the state this evening and Wednesday. Locations along the river, including Natchez to Vicksburg to the Delta, could see severe weather as early as 6 or 7 p.m. There were multiple tornado warnings in Louisiana earlier today.

The severe weather threat will spread across the state through Wednesday before much better weather with cooler temps arrives Thursday.

Multiple school districts have started announcing closures and early dismissals for Wednesday. Check your district’s social media pages for the latest information on changes to school schedules.