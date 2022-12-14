Highest-paid CEOs in America

Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Ben Wittstein

Jerod Harris // Getty Images for Vox Media

Highest paid CEOs in America

Among the hotly contested debates in the contemporary United States is what to make of the vast discrepancy that exists between the salaries of the country’s top-earning CEOs and the average worker within their companies.

Alex Edmans of the Harvard Business Review has likened the discrepancy to that of a band’s lead singer and bassist, alluding to the fact that people who perform tasks of varying levels of importance in a company ought to receive compensation that reflects these differing contributions.

Using data from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Stacker listed the 100 highest-paid CEOs in the United States according to what they made in 2020, 2021, or 2022, depending on what data was available as of Nov. 30, 2022.

Read on to see how much the chief executives of top companies made.

Charles Scharf in a gray suit.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images

#100. Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo & Co.)

– 2021 salary: $21.4 million
– Median worker pay: $73,578 (290:1 ratio)

A magnifying glass over the Transdigm website showing an airplane.

Pavel Kapysh // Shutterstock

#99. Kevin Stein (TransDigm Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million
– Median worker pay: $58,837 (365:1 ratio)

A Lilly headquarters building.

Michael Vi // Shutterstock

#98. David Ricks (Eli Lilly and Co.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million
– Median worker pay: $97,130 (221:1 ratio)

A Marsh & McLennan headquarters building.

JL IMAGES // Shutterstock

#97. Daniel Glaser (Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million
– Median worker pay: $67,143 (321:1 ratio)

The Roper Technologies logo on a phone.

T.Schneider // Shutterstock

#96. L. Hunn (Roper Technologies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million
– Median worker pay: $98,550 (219:1 ratio)

A person holding an invisalign mouth insert.

Ima_ss // Shutterstock

#95. Joseph Hogan (Align Technology Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.6 million
– Median worker pay: $13,011 (1,659:1 ratio)

Jamie Lannone on stage wearing a microphone.

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis // Getty Images

#94. Jamie Iannone (eBay Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.7 million
– Median worker pay: $135,528 (160:1 ratio)

Robert Bradway behind a podium onstage.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for International Medical Corps // Getty Images

#93. Robert Bradway (Amgen Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.7 million
– Median worker pay: $130,589 (166:1 ratio)

Cadence headquarters.

King4057 at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#92. Anirudh Devgan (Cadence Design Systems Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $21.7 million
– Median worker pay: Not available

Peter Zaffino sitting at a table with a microphone a a press conference.

Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A // Getty Images

#91. Peter Zaffino (American International Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.9 million
– Median worker pay: $71,936 (305:1 ratio)

Charles Schwab headquarters.

JOKER/Hartwig Lohmeyer/ullstein bild // Getty Images

#90. Walter Bettinger II (The Charles Schwab Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $21.9 million
– Median worker pay: $109,269 (201:1 ratio)

Autodesk building.

Coolcaesar at en.wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#89. Andrew Anagnost (Autodesk Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $22.1 million
– Median worker pay: $137,042 (161:1 ratio)

Caesar's Palace and casino.

? CDA Productions (Las Vegas) Inc, 2003 // Getty Images

#88. Thomas Reeg (Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million
– Median worker pay: $35,618 (634:1 ratio)

A Citrix Systems headquarters.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#87. David Henshall (Citrix Systems Inc.)

– 2020 salary: $22.6 million
– Median worker pay: $129,724 (174:1 ratio)

The exterior of a Chevron gas station.

Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

#86. Michael Wirth (Chevron Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million
– Median worker pay: $183,531 (123:1 ratio)

Sievert speaking outdoors wearing a T Mobile t-shirt.

Michael Gonzalez // Getty Images

#85. G. Sievert (T-Mobile US Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million
– Median worker pay: $72,572 (312:1 ratio)

A Lumen sign on the outside of a stadium.

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#84. Jeffrey Storey (Lumen Technologies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million
– Median worker pay: $75,984 (298:1 ratio)

The exterior of a brick GE building.

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#83. H. Culp Jr. (General Electric Co.)

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million
– Median worker pay: $55,064 (412:1 ratio)

A Valero gas station.

Tada Images // Shutterstock

#82. Joseph Gorder (Valero Energy Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million
– Median worker pay: $198,219 (114:1 ratio)

James Farley Jr. in a gray suit.

Spencer Platt // Getty Images

#81. James Farley Jr. (Ford Motor Co.)

– 2021 salary: $22.8 million
– Median worker pay: $64,003 (356:1 ratio)

Terrence Duffy in a pinstripe suit.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images

#80. Terrence Duffy (CME Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.9 million
– Median worker pay: $153,565 (150:1 ratio)

Robert Thomson speaking onstage in a black suit.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal // Getty Images

#79. Robert Thomson (News Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.0 million
– Median worker pay: $68,984 (334:1 ratio)

Julie Sweet sitting in a chair onstage in a blue dress.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Yahoo // Getty Images

#78. Julie Sweet (Accenture Plc)

– 2021 salary: $23.1 million
– Median worker pay: $48,770 (473:1 ratio)

Evan Greenberg speaking at a U.S. China Relations gala.

Wang Ying/Xinhua // Getty Images

#77. Evan Greenberg (Chubb Limited)

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million
– Median worker pay: $71,894 (322:1 ratio)

A Sysco truck outside of a grocery store.

Tada Images // Shutterstock

#76. Kevin Hourican (Sysco Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million
– Median worker pay: $75,209 (309:1 ratio)

Charles Meyers leaning on a desk in an office by a window.

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Digital First Media/The Mercury News // Getty Images

#75. Charles Meyers (Equinix Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million
– Median worker pay: $122,075 (190:1 ratio)

Christopher Nassetta in a suit.

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#74. Christopher Nassetta (Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million
– Median worker pay: $36,915 (631:1 ratio)

Gregory Hayes talking on stage.

Riccardo Savi // Getty Images for Concordia Summit // Getty Images

#73. Gregory Hayes (Raytheon Technologies Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million
– Median worker pay: $112,078 (208:1 ratio)

Global Payments headquarters.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#72. Jeffrey Sloan (Global Payments Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million
– Median worker pay: $56,202 (415:1 ratio)

First Republic Bank exterior.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#71. Hafize Erkan (First Republic Bank)

– 2021 salary: $23.5 million
– Median worker pay: $162,300 (145:1 ratio)

A flavorist at Archer Daniels Midland creates a black truffle flavor.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post // Getty Images

#70. Juan Luciano (Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.)

– 2021 salary: $23.5 million
– Median worker pay: $81,320 (290:1 ratio)

A close up of Phebe Novakovic.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#69. Phebe Novakovic (General Dynamics Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million
– Median worker pay: $92,585 (254:1 ratio)

Darren Woods in a suit.

Mark Schiefelbein/Pool // Getty Images

#68. Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million
– Median worker pay: $189,082 (125:1 ratio)

People listen to a presentation on the Halliburton company.

Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#67. Jeffrey Miller (Halliburton Co.)

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million
– Median worker pay: $81,076 (291:1 ratio)

Brian Moynihan in a navy suit.

John Lamparski // Getty Images

#66. Brian Moynihan (Bank of America Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.7 million
– Median worker pay: $102,497 (232:1 ratio)

Jen-Hsun Huang speaks onstage.

SAM YEH/AFP // Getty Images

#65. Jen-Hsun Huang (NVIDIA Corp.)

– 2022 salary: $23.7 million
– Median worker pay: $217,542 (109:1 ratio)

Conoco Phillips headquarters.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#64. Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips)

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million
– Median worker pay: $179,428 (133:1 ratio)

David Taylor and Mindy Kaling pose at an event.

Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Procter & Gamble // Getty Images

#63. David Taylor (The Procter & Gamble Co.)

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million
– Median worker pay: $69,671 (343:1 ratio)

Vials of clear liquid on an assembly line.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#62. Richard Gonzalez (AbbVie Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million
– Median worker pay: $149,662 (160:1 ratio)

Construction equipment.

Cineberg // Shutterstock

#61. Donald Umpleby III (Caterpillar Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.3 million
– Median worker pay: $51,102 (475:1 ratio)

Albert Bourla arrives to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#60. Albert Bourla (Pfizer Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.4 million
– Median worker pay: $92,986 (262:1 ratio)

Jeffrey Martin posing in an office.

Bfriedl // Wikimedia Commons

#59. Jeffrey Martin (Sempra Energy)

– 2021 salary: $24.7 million
– Median worker pay: $137,800 (179:1 ratio)

John Stankey onstage speaking.

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York // Getty Images

#58. John Stankey (AT&T Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.8 million
– Median worker pay: $107,570 (231:1 ratio)

Wall Street sign and American flags.

Spencer Platt // Getty Images

#57. James Fitterling (Dow Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million
– Median worker pay: $95,607 (260:1 ratio)

James Quincey in front of a Coca-Cola background.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#56. James Quincey (The Coca-Cola Co.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million
– Median worker pay: $13,894 (1,791:1 ratio)

Hamid Moghadam in a grey suit at a banquet dinner.

Kimberly White/Getty Images for PARS EQUALITY CENTER // Getty Images

#55. Hamid Moghadam (Prologis Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million
– Median worker pay: $114,183 (218:1 ratio)

Robert Ford speaking onstage.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images

#54. Robert Ford (Abbott Laboratories)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million
– Median worker pay: $97,952 (254:1 ratio)

Sasan Goodarzi in a gray sweater.

Intuit Corp. // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million
– Median worker pay: $176,342 (141:1 ratio)

Fidelity headquarters.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#52. Gary Norcross (Fidelity National Information Services Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.0 million
– Median worker pay: $64,135 (390:1 ratio)

Sanjay Mehrotra speaking onstage in a blue suit.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#51. Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.3 million
– Median worker pay: $64,827 (391:1 ratio)

An energy tower.

R.Danyliuk // Shutterstock

#50. James Robo (NextEra Energy Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.3 million
– Median worker pay: $132,798 (191:1 ratio)

Close up of Sharmistha Dubey.

Match Group // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Sharmistha Dubey (Match Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.4 million
– Median worker pay: $106,881 (238:1 ratio)

A Cisco sign outside.

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#48. Charles Robbins (Cisco Systems Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.4 million
– Median worker pay: $124,806 (204:1 ratio)

Close up of Ramon Laguarta smiling.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#47. Ramon Laguarta (PepsiCo Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.5 million
– Median worker pay: $52,297 (488:1 ratio)

American Express headquarters.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#46. Stephen Squeri (American Express Co.)

– 2021 salary: $25.5 million
– Median worker pay: $67,460 (378:1 ratio)

C. McMillon in front of a Walmart background onstage.

Rick T. Wilking // Getty Images

#45. C. McMillon (Walmart Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $25.7 million
– Median worker pay: $25,335 (1,013:1 ratio)

Darius Adamczyk speaking in a black suit onstage.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI // Getty Images

#44. Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell International Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $26.1 million
– Median worker pay: $75,529 (346:1 ratio)

Alex Gorsky with a microphone in front of him.

JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#43. Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)

– 2022 salary: $26.7 million
– Median worker pay: $90,000 (297:1 ratio)

A Pizza Hut sign.

Joe Raedle // Getty Images

#42. David Gibbs (Yum! Brands Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $27.6 million
– Median worker pay: $13,082 (2,108:1 ratio)

Carol Tome speaking into a microphone.

JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#41. Carol Tome (United Parcel Service Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $27.6 million
– Median worker pay: $50,379 (548:1 ratio)

Lachlan Murdoch outside.

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#40. Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $27.7 million
– Median worker pay: $80,732 (343:1 ratio)

Rosalind Brewer speaking onstage in a red dress.

JASON REDMOND/AFP // Getty Images

#39. Rosalind Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $28.3 million
– Median worker pay: $26,255 (1,084:1 ratio)

Marc Benioff smiling onstage.

Roy Rochlin // Getty Images

#38. Marc Benioff (Salesforce Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $28.6 million
– Median worker pay: $181,612 (157:1 ratio)

Two scientists working with a microscope.

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#37. Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $28.6 million
– Median worker pay: $139,803 (205:1 ratio)

DXC logo on a phone in front of a computer.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images

#36. Michael Salvino (DXC Technology Co.)

– 2022 salary: $28.7 million
– Median worker pay: $44,156 (650:1 ratio)

Mary Barra smiling.

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#35. Mary Barra (General Motors Co.)

– 2021 salary: $29.1 million
– Median worker pay: $69,433 (420:1 ratio)

A circuit board with a chip.

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#34. Lisa Su (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $29.5 million
– Median worker pay: $128,263 (230:1 ratio)

Parag Agrawal in a black hoodie walking outside.

Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#33. Parag Agrawal (Twitter Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.4 million
– Median worker pay: $232,626 (130:1 ratio)

A wooden frame for a new home.

Canva

#32. David Auld (D.R. Horton Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.6 million
– Median worker pay: $107,880 (284:1 ratio)

Vincent Roche clapping his hands at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Brian Lawless/PA Images // Getty Images

#31. Vincent Roche (Analog Devices Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.8 million
– Median worker pay: $46,141 (668:1 ratio)

Alfred Kelly Jr. in a blue suit and green tie.

Michael Kovac // Getty Images

#30. Alfred Kelly Jr. (Visa Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.9 million
– Median worker pay: $146,420 (211:1 ratio)

Robert G. Goldstein in a blue suit speaking behind a podium.

Jun Sato/WireImage // Getty Images

#29. Robert G. Goldstein (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $31.2 million
– Median worker pay: $35,879 (866:1 ratio)

Stephen Angel speaking into a microphone.

picture alliance // Getty Images

#28. Stephen Angel (Linde Plc)

– 2021 salary: $31.4 million
– Median worker pay: $40,659 (773:1 ratio)

A TJ Maxx store entrance.

Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

#27. Ernie Herrman (The TJX Companies Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $31.8 million
– Median worker pay: $14,139 (2,249:1 ratio)

Daniel Schulman speaking at a Wall Street Journal event.

Michael Loccisano // Getty Images

#26. Daniel Schulman (PayPal Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $32.1 million
– Median worker pay: $83,905 (382:1 ratio)

Robert Chapek standing with the cowboy character from Toy Story.

Gerardo Mora // Getty Images

#25. Robert Chapek (The Walt Disney Co.)

– 2021 salary: $32.5 million
– Median worker pay: $50,430 (644:1 ratio)

Laurence Fink onstage at the World Economic Forum.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#24. Laurence Fink (BlackRock Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $32.6 million
– Median worker pay: $164,492 (198:1 ratio)

John Donahoe II in a black t-shirt and jeans.

Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#23. John Donahoe II (NIKE Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $32.9 million
– Median worker pay: $36,077 (913:1 ratio)

A Comcast sign.

Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Brian Roberts (Comcast Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $34.0 million
– Median worker pay: $83,840 (405:1 ratio)

Lennar headquarters.

Coolcaesar at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Richard Beckwitt and Jonathan Jaffe (Lennar Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $34.0 million
– Median worker pay: $101,561 (335:1 ratio)

James Gorman in a suit onstage.

Owen Hoffmann // Getty Images

#20. James Gorman (Morgan Stanley)

– 2021 salary: $34.9 million
– Median worker pay: $137,069 (255:1 ratio)

Gary Dickerson with a guest and Applied Materials employees pose for a photo.

JOSH EDELSON/POOL/AFP // Getty Images

#19. Gary Dickerson (Applied Materials Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $35.3 million
– Median worker pay: $109,304 (323:1 ratio)

Shantanu Narayen in a black suit and bowtie.

John Lamparski // Getty Images

#18. Shantanu Narayen (Adobe Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $36.1 million
– Median worker pay: $165,733 (218:1 ratio)

CenterPoint Energy power plant.

Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#17. David Lesar (CenterPoint Energy Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $37.8 million
– Median worker pay: $103,170 (366:1 ratio)

David Solomon in a suit with a microphone attached to his shirt.

Paul Morigi // Getty Images for Fortune // Getty Images

#16. David Solomon (The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $39.5 million
– Median worker pay: $165,828 (238:1 ratio)

Josh Silverman in a suit smiling.

Roy Rochlin // Getty Images

#15. Josh Silverman (Etsy Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $40.6 million
– Median worker pay: $231,338 (175:1 ratio)

Reed Hastings in front of a Netflix background.

Ore Huiying // Getty Images for Netflix // Getty Images

#14. Reed Hastings (Netflix Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $40.8 million
– Median worker pay: $201,743 (202:1 ratio)

Thomas Rutledge.

Alex Wong // Getty Images

#13. Thomas Rutledge (Charter Communications Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $41.9 million
– Median worker pay: $60,007 (698:1 ratio)

Satya Nadella onstage at a Microsoft event.

Stephen Brashear // Getty Images

#12. Satya Nadella (Microsoft Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $49.9 million
– Median worker pay: $176,858 (282:1 ratio)

Glenn Fogel walking outside.

Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#11. Glenn Fogel (Booking Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $54.0 million
– Median worker pay: $58,005 (931:1 ratio)

The Terminus complex building, home of Fleetcor.

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Ronald Clarke (FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $57.9 million
– Median worker pay: $41,265 (1,404:1 ratio)

Hock Tan speaking onstage.

Ying Tang/NurPhoto // Getty Images

#9. Hock Tan (Broadcom Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $60.7 million
– Median worker pay: $247,541 (245:1 ratio)

Jay Snowden speaking at a podium.

John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald // Getty Images

#8. Jay Snowden (Penn National Gaming Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $65.9 million
– Median worker pay: $33,930 (1,942:1 ratio)

Fabrizio Freda in a suit at an outdoor event.

Patrick McMullan // Getty Images

#7. Fabrizio Freda (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $66.0 million
– Median worker pay: $33,586 (1,965:1 ratio)

James Dimon in a suit in a CNBC studio.

World Economic Forum // Wikimedia Commons

#6. James Dimon (JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

– 2021 salary: $84.4 million
– Median worker pay: $92,112 (917:1 ratio)

Timothy Cook at a White House event.

Nathan Howard // Getty Images

#5. Timothy Cook (Apple Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $98.7 million
– Median worker pay: $68,254 (1,447:1 ratio)

ServiceNow headquarters.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#4. William McDermott (ServiceNow Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $165.8 million
– Median worker pay: $233,859 (709:1 ratio)

Patrick Gelsinger smiling.

Peter Gercke/picture alliance // Getty Images

#3. Patrick Gelsinger (Intel Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $178.6 million
– Median worker pay: $104,400 (1,711:1 ratio)

Andrew Jassy onstage in a blue blazer and jeans.

Michael M. Santiago // Getty Images

#2. Andrew Jassy (Amazon.com Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $212.7 million
– Median worker pay: $32,855 (6,474:1 ratio)

Expedia Group headquarters.

Imtiaz82 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Peter Kern (Expedia Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $296.2 million
– Median worker pay: $102,270 (2,897:1 ratio)

