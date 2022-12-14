Highest-paid CEOs in America Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Jerod Harris // Getty Images for Vox Media

Highest paid CEOs in America

Among the hotly contested debates in the contemporary United States is what to make of the vast discrepancy that exists between the salaries of the country’s top-earning CEOs and the average worker within their companies.

Alex Edmans of the Harvard Business Review has likened the discrepancy to that of a band’s lead singer and bassist, alluding to the fact that people who perform tasks of varying levels of importance in a company ought to receive compensation that reflects these differing contributions.

Using data from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Stacker listed the 100 highest-paid CEOs in the United States according to what they made in 2020, 2021, or 2022, depending on what data was available as of Nov. 30, 2022.

Read on to see how much the chief executives of top companies made.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images

#100. Charles Scharf (Wells Fargo & Co.)

– 2021 salary: $21.4 million

– Median worker pay: $73,578 (290:1 ratio)

Pavel Kapysh // Shutterstock

#99. Kevin Stein (TransDigm Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $58,837 (365:1 ratio)

Michael Vi // Shutterstock

#98. David Ricks (Eli Lilly and Co.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $97,130 (221:1 ratio)

JL IMAGES // Shutterstock

#97. Daniel Glaser (Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $67,143 (321:1 ratio)

T.Schneider // Shutterstock

#96. L. Hunn (Roper Technologies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.5 million

– Median worker pay: $98,550 (219:1 ratio)

Ima_ss // Shutterstock

#95. Joseph Hogan (Align Technology Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.6 million

– Median worker pay: $13,011 (1,659:1 ratio)

Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis // Getty Images

#94. Jamie Iannone (eBay Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.7 million

– Median worker pay: $135,528 (160:1 ratio)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for International Medical Corps // Getty Images

#93. Robert Bradway (Amgen Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.7 million

– Median worker pay: $130,589 (166:1 ratio)

King4057 at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#92. Anirudh Devgan (Cadence Design Systems Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $21.7 million

– Median worker pay: Not available

Alex Burstow/R&A/R&A // Getty Images

#91. Peter Zaffino (American International Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $21.9 million

– Median worker pay: $71,936 (305:1 ratio)

JOKER/Hartwig Lohmeyer/ullstein bild // Getty Images

#90. Walter Bettinger II (The Charles Schwab Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $21.9 million

– Median worker pay: $109,269 (201:1 ratio)

Coolcaesar at en.wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#89. Andrew Anagnost (Autodesk Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $22.1 million

– Median worker pay: $137,042 (161:1 ratio)

? CDA Productions (Las Vegas) Inc, 2003 // Getty Images

#88. Thomas Reeg (Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $35,618 (634:1 ratio)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#87. David Henshall (Citrix Systems Inc.)

– 2020 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $129,724 (174:1 ratio)

Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

#86. Michael Wirth (Chevron Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $183,531 (123:1 ratio)

Michael Gonzalez // Getty Images

#85. G. Sievert (T-Mobile US Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.6 million

– Median worker pay: $72,572 (312:1 ratio)

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#84. Jeffrey Storey (Lumen Technologies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million

– Median worker pay: $75,984 (298:1 ratio)

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#83. H. Culp Jr. (General Electric Co.)

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million

– Median worker pay: $55,064 (412:1 ratio)

Tada Images // Shutterstock

#82. Joseph Gorder (Valero Energy Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $22.7 million

– Median worker pay: $198,219 (114:1 ratio)

Spencer Platt // Getty Images

#81. James Farley Jr. (Ford Motor Co.)

– 2021 salary: $22.8 million

– Median worker pay: $64,003 (356:1 ratio)

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc // Getty Images

#80. Terrence Duffy (CME Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $22.9 million

– Median worker pay: $153,565 (150:1 ratio)

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal // Getty Images

#79. Robert Thomson (News Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.0 million

– Median worker pay: $68,984 (334:1 ratio)

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Yahoo // Getty Images

#78. Julie Sweet (Accenture Plc)

– 2021 salary: $23.1 million

– Median worker pay: $48,770 (473:1 ratio)

Wang Ying/Xinhua // Getty Images

#77. Evan Greenberg (Chubb Limited)

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million

– Median worker pay: $71,894 (322:1 ratio)

Tada Images // Shutterstock

#76. Kevin Hourican (Sysco Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million

– Median worker pay: $75,209 (309:1 ratio)

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Digital First Media/The Mercury News // Getty Images

#75. Charles Meyers (Equinix Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.2 million

– Median worker pay: $122,075 (190:1 ratio)

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#74. Christopher Nassetta (Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million

– Median worker pay: $36,915 (631:1 ratio)

Riccardo Savi // Getty Images for Concordia Summit // Getty Images

#73. Gregory Hayes (Raytheon Technologies Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million

– Median worker pay: $112,078 (208:1 ratio)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#72. Jeffrey Sloan (Global Payments Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.3 million

– Median worker pay: $56,202 (415:1 ratio)

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#71. Hafize Erkan (First Republic Bank)

– 2021 salary: $23.5 million

– Median worker pay: $162,300 (145:1 ratio)

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post // Getty Images

#70. Juan Luciano (Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.)

– 2021 salary: $23.5 million

– Median worker pay: $81,320 (290:1 ratio)

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images

#69. Phebe Novakovic (General Dynamics Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million

– Median worker pay: $92,585 (254:1 ratio)

Mark Schiefelbein/Pool // Getty Images

#68. Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million

– Median worker pay: $189,082 (125:1 ratio)

Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#67. Jeffrey Miller (Halliburton Co.)

– 2021 salary: $23.6 million

– Median worker pay: $81,076 (291:1 ratio)

John Lamparski // Getty Images

#66. Brian Moynihan (Bank of America Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $23.7 million

– Median worker pay: $102,497 (232:1 ratio)

SAM YEH/AFP // Getty Images

#65. Jen-Hsun Huang (NVIDIA Corp.)

– 2022 salary: $23.7 million

– Median worker pay: $217,542 (109:1 ratio)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#64. Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips)

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million

– Median worker pay: $179,428 (133:1 ratio)

Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Procter & Gamble // Getty Images

#63. David Taylor (The Procter & Gamble Co.)

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million

– Median worker pay: $69,671 (343:1 ratio)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#62. Richard Gonzalez (AbbVie Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $23.9 million

– Median worker pay: $149,662 (160:1 ratio)

Cineberg // Shutterstock

#61. Donald Umpleby III (Caterpillar Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.3 million

– Median worker pay: $51,102 (475:1 ratio)

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#60. Albert Bourla (Pfizer Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.4 million

– Median worker pay: $92,986 (262:1 ratio)

Bfriedl // Wikimedia Commons

#59. Jeffrey Martin (Sempra Energy)

– 2021 salary: $24.7 million

– Median worker pay: $137,800 (179:1 ratio)

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York // Getty Images

#58. John Stankey (AT&T Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.8 million

– Median worker pay: $107,570 (231:1 ratio)

Spencer Platt // Getty Images

#57. James Fitterling (Dow Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $95,607 (260:1 ratio)

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#56. James Quincey (The Coca-Cola Co.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $13,894 (1,791:1 ratio)

Kimberly White/Getty Images for PARS EQUALITY CENTER // Getty Images

#55. Hamid Moghadam (Prologis Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $114,183 (218:1 ratio)

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images

#54. Robert Ford (Abbott Laboratories)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $97,952 (254:1 ratio)

Intuit Corp. // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Sasan Goodarzi (Intuit Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $24.9 million

– Median worker pay: $176,342 (141:1 ratio)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#52. Gary Norcross (Fidelity National Information Services Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.0 million

– Median worker pay: $64,135 (390:1 ratio)

MANDEL NGAN/AFP // Getty Images

#51. Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron Technology Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.3 million

– Median worker pay: $64,827 (391:1 ratio)

R.Danyliuk // Shutterstock

#50. James Robo (NextEra Energy Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.3 million

– Median worker pay: $132,798 (191:1 ratio)

Match Group // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Sharmistha Dubey (Match Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.4 million

– Median worker pay: $106,881 (238:1 ratio)

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#48. Charles Robbins (Cisco Systems Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.4 million

– Median worker pay: $124,806 (204:1 ratio)

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#47. Ramon Laguarta (PepsiCo Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $25.5 million

– Median worker pay: $52,297 (488:1 ratio)

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#46. Stephen Squeri (American Express Co.)

– 2021 salary: $25.5 million

– Median worker pay: $67,460 (378:1 ratio)

Rick T. Wilking // Getty Images

#45. C. McMillon (Walmart Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $25.7 million

– Median worker pay: $25,335 (1,013:1 ratio)

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI // Getty Images

#44. Darius Adamczyk (Honeywell International Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $26.1 million

– Median worker pay: $75,529 (346:1 ratio)

JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#43. Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson)

– 2022 salary: $26.7 million

– Median worker pay: $90,000 (297:1 ratio)

Joe Raedle // Getty Images

#42. David Gibbs (Yum! Brands Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $27.6 million

– Median worker pay: $13,082 (2,108:1 ratio)

JIM WATSON/AFP // Getty Images

#41. Carol Tome (United Parcel Service Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $27.6 million

– Median worker pay: $50,379 (548:1 ratio)

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#40. Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $27.7 million

– Median worker pay: $80,732 (343:1 ratio)

JASON REDMOND/AFP // Getty Images

#39. Rosalind Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $28.3 million

– Median worker pay: $26,255 (1,084:1 ratio)

Roy Rochlin // Getty Images

#38. Marc Benioff (Salesforce Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $28.6 million

– Median worker pay: $181,612 (157:1 ratio)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#37. Ari Bousbib (IQVIA Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $28.6 million

– Median worker pay: $139,803 (205:1 ratio)

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images

#36. Michael Salvino (DXC Technology Co.)

– 2022 salary: $28.7 million

– Median worker pay: $44,156 (650:1 ratio)

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#35. Mary Barra (General Motors Co.)

– 2021 salary: $29.1 million

– Median worker pay: $69,433 (420:1 ratio)

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#34. Lisa Su (Advanced Micro Devices Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $29.5 million

– Median worker pay: $128,263 (230:1 ratio)

Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#33. Parag Agrawal (Twitter Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.4 million

– Median worker pay: $232,626 (130:1 ratio)

Canva

#32. David Auld (D.R. Horton Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.6 million

– Median worker pay: $107,880 (284:1 ratio)

Brian Lawless/PA Images // Getty Images

#31. Vincent Roche (Analog Devices Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.8 million

– Median worker pay: $46,141 (668:1 ratio)

Michael Kovac // Getty Images

#30. Alfred Kelly Jr. (Visa Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $30.9 million

– Median worker pay: $146,420 (211:1 ratio)

Jun Sato/WireImage // Getty Images

#29. Robert G. Goldstein (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $31.2 million

– Median worker pay: $35,879 (866:1 ratio)

picture alliance // Getty Images

#28. Stephen Angel (Linde Plc)

– 2021 salary: $31.4 million

– Median worker pay: $40,659 (773:1 ratio)

Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

#27. Ernie Herrman (The TJX Companies Inc.)

– 2022 salary: $31.8 million

– Median worker pay: $14,139 (2,249:1 ratio)

Michael Loccisano // Getty Images

#26. Daniel Schulman (PayPal Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $32.1 million

– Median worker pay: $83,905 (382:1 ratio)

Gerardo Mora // Getty Images

#25. Robert Chapek (The Walt Disney Co.)

– 2021 salary: $32.5 million

– Median worker pay: $50,430 (644:1 ratio)

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP // Getty Images

#24. Laurence Fink (BlackRock Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $32.6 million

– Median worker pay: $164,492 (198:1 ratio)

Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#23. John Donahoe II (NIKE Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $32.9 million

– Median worker pay: $36,077 (913:1 ratio)

Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Brian Roberts (Comcast Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $34.0 million

– Median worker pay: $83,840 (405:1 ratio)

Coolcaesar at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Richard Beckwitt and Jonathan Jaffe (Lennar Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $34.0 million

– Median worker pay: $101,561 (335:1 ratio)

Owen Hoffmann // Getty Images

#20. James Gorman (Morgan Stanley)

– 2021 salary: $34.9 million

– Median worker pay: $137,069 (255:1 ratio)

JOSH EDELSON/POOL/AFP // Getty Images

#19. Gary Dickerson (Applied Materials Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $35.3 million

– Median worker pay: $109,304 (323:1 ratio)

John Lamparski // Getty Images

#18. Shantanu Narayen (Adobe Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $36.1 million

– Median worker pay: $165,733 (218:1 ratio)

Brandon Bell // Getty Images

#17. David Lesar (CenterPoint Energy Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $37.8 million

– Median worker pay: $103,170 (366:1 ratio)

Paul Morigi // Getty Images for Fortune // Getty Images

#16. David Solomon (The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $39.5 million

– Median worker pay: $165,828 (238:1 ratio)

Roy Rochlin // Getty Images

#15. Josh Silverman (Etsy Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $40.6 million

– Median worker pay: $231,338 (175:1 ratio)

Ore Huiying // Getty Images for Netflix // Getty Images

#14. Reed Hastings (Netflix Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $40.8 million

– Median worker pay: $201,743 (202:1 ratio)

Alex Wong // Getty Images

#13. Thomas Rutledge (Charter Communications Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $41.9 million

– Median worker pay: $60,007 (698:1 ratio)

Stephen Brashear // Getty Images

#12. Satya Nadella (Microsoft Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $49.9 million

– Median worker pay: $176,858 (282:1 ratio)

Kevin Dietsch // Getty Images

#11. Glenn Fogel (Booking Holdings Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $54.0 million

– Median worker pay: $58,005 (931:1 ratio)

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Ronald Clarke (FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $57.9 million

– Median worker pay: $41,265 (1,404:1 ratio)

Ying Tang/NurPhoto // Getty Images

#9. Hock Tan (Broadcom Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $60.7 million

– Median worker pay: $247,541 (245:1 ratio)

John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald // Getty Images

#8. Jay Snowden (Penn National Gaming Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $65.9 million

– Median worker pay: $33,930 (1,942:1 ratio)

Patrick McMullan // Getty Images

#7. Fabrizio Freda (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $66.0 million

– Median worker pay: $33,586 (1,965:1 ratio)

World Economic Forum // Wikimedia Commons

#6. James Dimon (JPMorgan Chase & Co.)

– 2021 salary: $84.4 million

– Median worker pay: $92,112 (917:1 ratio)

Nathan Howard // Getty Images

#5. Timothy Cook (Apple Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $98.7 million

– Median worker pay: $68,254 (1,447:1 ratio)

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#4. William McDermott (ServiceNow Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $165.8 million

– Median worker pay: $233,859 (709:1 ratio)

Peter Gercke/picture alliance // Getty Images

#3. Patrick Gelsinger (Intel Corp.)

– 2021 salary: $178.6 million

– Median worker pay: $104,400 (1,711:1 ratio)

Michael M. Santiago // Getty Images

#2. Andrew Jassy (Amazon.com Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $212.7 million

– Median worker pay: $32,855 (6,474:1 ratio)

Imtiaz82 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Peter Kern (Expedia Group Inc.)

– 2021 salary: $296.2 million

– Median worker pay: $102,270 (2,897:1 ratio)

