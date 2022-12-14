Metros with the most unoccupied homes in America

Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Andrew Lisa

Canva

Metros with the most unoccupied homes in America

There are many reasons why a community can wind up with too many houses and not enough people to live in them.

Sometimes, it’s a simple case of population loss or an economic downturn that leads to a rash of foreclosures. Other times, there are larger forces at work, like developers overbuilding in anticipation of a housing boom that never materializes. COVID-19 swiftly and drastically impacted the housing market across many regions, causing a shortage of affordable housing for most and an opportunity for second or even third homes for others.

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 metro areas with the most unoccupied homes by analyzing data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, released in September 2022 (the most recent available). Metro areas are ranked by the percentage of unoccupied homes out of all the homes in each metro area. Ties were broken by the total number of unoccupied homes in the metro area as a whole.

In 22 of the 50 metros listed, more than 50% of unoccupied homes are for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use.

A nationwide epidemic of unoccupied homes is “America’s other housing crisis,” according to a CityLab report based on a recent Center for Community Progress study. The report cites the “staggering economic and social costs” that mass vacancies tend to create for the communities they affect. It also points out that the 2008 recession sent the number of vacant homes soaring by 26% between 2005 and 2010, from 9.5 million to 12 million. That number has since declined, but vacancies have still not returned to the pre-recession lows.

The dynamic has shifted since then. Vacant homes were long associated with economically distressed urban centers, often described with the umbrella term “inner city.” Today, however, vacancies are the bane of small towns. In post-recession America, rural areas suffer from vacancy rates that are double those found in metropolitan regions.

Keep reading to find out about the metro areas where residents are most likely to live next to an empty house and what factors contribute to the vacancies.

Aerial view of Lake Havasu.

S. Winkvist // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

– Total homes in metro area: 119,446
– Total unoccupied homes: 17,048 (14.3% of total)
— Homes for rent: 137 (0.1% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 7 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 905 (0.8% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 977 (5.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 11,787 (69.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 6 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 3,229 (18.9% of unoccupied homes)

Old farmhouse in the historic landmark park near Dothan, Alabama.

Nick Fox // Shutterstock

#49. Dothan, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 71,409
– Total unoccupied homes: 10,236 (14.3% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,060 (1.5% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 192 (1.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 989 (1.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 413 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 983 (9.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 6,599 (64.5% of unoccupied homes)

Aerial photo Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#48. Florence, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 91,081
– Total unoccupied homes: 13,163 (14.5% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,056 (2.3% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 408 (3.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 901 (1.0% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 196 (1.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 347 (2.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 130 (1.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 9,125 (69.3% of unoccupied homes)

St. Michaels Church and Broad St. in Charleston.

Susanne Pommer // Shutterstock

#47. Charleston, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 370,105
– Total unoccupied homes: 53,727 (14.5% of total)
— Homes for rent: 16,890 (4.6% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,094 (2.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 4,319 (1.2% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 2,440 (4.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 14,764 (27.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 136 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 14,084 (26.2% of unoccupied homes)

Aerial drone image of Port St Lucie.

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#46. Port St. Lucie, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 235,345
– Total unoccupied homes: 34,391 (14.6% of total)
— Homes for rent: 3,236 (1.4% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 486 (1.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 2,515 (1.1% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,655 (4.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 24,128 (70.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,371 (6.9% of unoccupied homes)

An old-style, red brick home under a blue sky.

Logan Bush // Shutterstock

#45. Niles, Michigan

– Total homes in metro area: 77,035
– Total unoccupied homes: 11,271 (14.6% of total)
— Homes for rent: 351 (0.5% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 251 (0.3% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 452 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 7,386 (65.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 100 (0.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,731 (24.2% of unoccupied homes)

Rocky Mount Mills in North Carolina.

gurezende // Shutterstock

#44. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 66,587
– Total unoccupied homes: 9,747 (14.6% of total)
— Homes for rent: 454 (0.7% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 128 (1.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 448 (0.7% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 271 (2.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 562 (5.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 7,884 (80.9% of unoccupied homes)

Downtown sunset of Farmington.

Shoppy22 // Shutterstock

#43. Farmington, New Mexico

– Total homes in metro area: 47,980
– Total unoccupied homes: 7,136 (14.9% of total)
— Homes for rent: 675 (1.4% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 23 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 635 (1.3% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,275 (17.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 27 (0.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 4,501 (63.1% of unoccupied homes)

Ouachita River in Monroe.

Jarred Armfield // Shutterstock

#42. Monroe, Louisiana

– Total homes in metro area: 94,433
– Total unoccupied homes: 14,099 (14.9% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,835 (1.9% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 481 (3.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 326 (0.3% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 431 (3.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,141 (8.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 9,885 (70.1% of unoccupied homes)

Structures dot the landscape of Wheeling Island in West Virgina.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#41. Wheeling, West Virginia

– Total homes in metro area: 67,417
– Total unoccupied homes: 10,085 (15.0% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,898 (2.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 295 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 378 (0.6% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 340 (3.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,094 (10.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 69 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 6,011 (59.6% of unoccupied homes)

An abandoned house in Atlantic City.

Jessica Kourkounis // Getty Images

#40. Atlantic City, New Jersey

– Total homes in metro area: 132,214
– Total unoccupied homes: 19,915 (15.1% of total)
— Homes for rent: 731 (0.6% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,051 (0.8% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 690 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 15,213 (76.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,230 (11.2% of unoccupied homes)

Medicine Park in Lawton.

YuniqueB // Shutterstock

#39. Lawton, Oklahoma

– Total homes in metro area: 55,351
– Total unoccupied homes: 8,435 (15.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,427 (2.6% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 622 (7.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 429 (0.8% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 559 (6.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 391 (4.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,007 (59.4% of unoccupied homes)

Statue by Carbondale's rail station.

Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Carbondale, Illinois

– Total homes in metro area: 65,363
– Total unoccupied homes: 10,071 (15.4% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,634 (2.5% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 723 (7.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 241 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 2,040 (20.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,433 (53.9% of unoccupied homes)

The Vermilion County Courthouse in Danville.

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#37. Danville, Illinois

– Total homes in metro area: 34,351
– Total unoccupied homes: 5,344 (15.6% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,405 (4.1% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 121 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 179 (0.5% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 3,129 (58.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 34 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 122 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 354 (6.6% of unoccupied homes)

Sierra Vista landscape from above.

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Sierra Vista, Arizona

– Total homes in metro area: 59,159
– Total unoccupied homes: 9,207 (15.6% of total)
— Homes for rent: 792 (1.3% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 573 (6.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 582 (1.0% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 368 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 2,761 (30.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 4,131 (44.9% of unoccupied homes)

Charleston skyline on the Kanawha River.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Charleston, West Virginia

– Total homes in metro area: 126,013
– Total unoccupied homes: 19,703 (15.6% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,720 (1.4% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 56 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,015 (0.8% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 112 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,912 (9.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 14,888 (75.6% of unoccupied homes)

Downtown Lakeland cityscape at city hall during dusk.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Lakeland, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 327,817
– Total unoccupied homes: 51,348 (15.7% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,879 (0.9% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,414 (2.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,387 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,352 (2.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 32,536 (63.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 146 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 11,634 (22.7% of unoccupied homes)

Historic Calhoun County Courthouse in Anniston.

JMcQ // Shutterstock

#33. Anniston, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 53,211
– Total unoccupied homes: 8,580 (16.1% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,098 (2.1% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 248 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 521 (1.0% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,224 (14.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,489 (64.0% of unoccupied homes)

Downtown buildings in Texarkana.

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#32. Texarkana, Texas

– Total homes in metro area: 65,823
– Total unoccupied homes: 10,644 (16.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,124 (1.7% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 381 (3.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 262 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 411 (3.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 335 (3.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 8,131 (76.4% of unoccupied homes)

Aerial view of downtown El Centro in the Imperial Valley.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#31. El Centro, California

– Total homes in metro area: 57,101
– Total unoccupied homes: 9,252 (16.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 445 (0.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 326 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 348 (0.6% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 108 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,439 (15.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 125 (1.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 6,461 (69.8% of unoccupied homes)

Corpus Christi skyline view of city harbor bridge.

Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#30. Corpus Christi, Texas

– Total homes in metro area: 182,771
– Total unoccupied homes: 29,652 (16.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 5,583 (3.1% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,547 (5.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 996 (0.5% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 490 (1.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 6,394 (21.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 14,642 (49.4% of unoccupied homes)

Residential neighborhood block in Portland, Maine.

Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock

#29. Portland, Maine

– Total homes in metro area: 284,005
– Total unoccupied homes: 46,819 (16.5% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,893 (1.0% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 733 (1.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 562 (0.2% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,549 (3.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 34,775 (74.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 6,307 (13.5% of unoccupied homes)

Morristown historic district.

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#28. Morristown, Tennessee

– Total homes in metro area: 64,582
– Total unoccupied homes: 10,657 (16.5% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,066 (1.7% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 74 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 236 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 688 (6.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 3,901 (36.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 4,692 (44.0% of unoccupied homes)

Downtown Augusta skyline on the Savannah River.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#27. Augusta, Georgia

– Total homes in metro area: 267,028
– Total unoccupied homes: 44,762 (16.8% of total)
— Homes for rent: 6,869 (2.6% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,291 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,257 (0.5% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 3,224 (7.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 8,129 (18.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 23,992 (53.6% of unoccupied homes)

Aerial view of the popular Canal Park Area of Duluth.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#26. Duluth, Minnesota

– Total homes in metro area: 150,938
– Total unoccupied homes: 25,942 (17.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,000 (1.3% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 747 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 605 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 543 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 16,122 (62.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,925 (22.8% of unoccupied homes)

An aerial view of Tuscaloosa.

Canva

#25. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 123,273
– Total unoccupied homes: 21,448 (17.4% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,417 (2.0% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 749 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 216 (0.2% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 537 (2.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 10,157 (47.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 7,372 (34.4% of unoccupied homes)

A road stretches a cross a causeway in Florida.

Noah Densmore // Shutterstock

#24. Sebastian, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 84,979
– Total unoccupied homes: 15,005 (17.7% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,526 (1.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 136 (0.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,714 (2.0% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 526 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 8,516 (56.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,587 (17.2% of unoccupied homes)

Liberty Theater and East Texas Symphony located in downtown Tyler.

LMPark Photos // Shutterstock

#23. Tyler, Texas

– Total homes in metro area: 98,656
– Total unoccupied homes: 17,481 (17.7% of total)
— Homes for rent: 5,827 (5.9% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 196 (1.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 270 (0.3% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 404 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 620 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 10,164 (58.1% of unoccupied homes)

Alexandria abandoned building.

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#22. Alexandria, Louisiana

– Total homes in metro area: 67,329
– Total unoccupied homes: 12,080 (17.9% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,801 (2.7% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 323 (0.5% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,203 (10.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 691 (5.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 8,062 (66.7% of unoccupied homes)

Downtown Macon cityscape.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Macon, Georgia

– Total homes in metro area: 105,240
– Total unoccupied homes: 19,480 (18.5% of total)
— Homes for rent: 5,654 (5.4% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 992 (5.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 705 (0.7% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 3,422 (17.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 656 (3.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 8,051 (41.3% of unoccupied homes)

Gadsden Alabama bridge over Coosa River.

Talmon Murphy Jr // Shutterstock

#20. Gadsden, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 47,420
– Total unoccupied homes: 9,414 (19.9% of total)
— Homes for rent: 409 (0.9% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 139 (1.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 680 (1.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 544 (5.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 621 (6.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 7,021 (74.6% of unoccupied homes)

An aerial view of Yuma.

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Yuma, Arizona

– Total homes in metro area: 93,797
– Total unoccupied homes: 18,816 (20.1% of total)
— Homes for rent: 688 (0.7% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 556 (3.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 455 (0.5% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 541 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 13,575 (72.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 568 (3.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,433 (12.9% of unoccupied homes)

A white farm house in a rural setting.

Canva

#18. Brunswick, Georgia

– Total homes in metro area: 59,063
– Total unoccupied homes: 12,300 (20.8% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,258 (2.1% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 504 (0.9% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 538 (4.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 5,116 (41.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 4,884 (39.7% of unoccupied homes)

A view across the water of Glens Falls.

James Casil // Shutterstock

#17. Glens Falls, New York

– Total homes in metro area: 69,245
– Total unoccupied homes: 14,663 (21.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 668 (1.0% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 513 (0.7% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 208 (1.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 10,933 (74.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,341 (16.0% of unoccupied homes)

Commercial buildings in Watertown.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#16. Watertown, New York

– Total homes in metro area: 61,714
– Total unoccupied homes: 13,086 (21.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 489 (0.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,039 (1.7% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 82 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 8,747 (66.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,729 (20.9% of unoccupied homes)

Downtown Asheville skyline.

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#15. Asheville, North Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 236,015
– Total unoccupied homes: 50,592 (21.4% of total)
— Homes for rent: 6,934 (2.9% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 397 (0.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 16,063 (6.8% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,885 (3.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 11,820 (23.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 13,493 (26.7% of unoccupied homes)

Pine Bluff Commercial Historic District.

Roland Klose // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pine Bluff, Arkansas

– Total homes in metro area: 38,316
– Total unoccupied homes: 8,224 (21.5% of total)
— Homes for rent: 316 (0.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 206 (0.5% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 326 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,413 (17.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,963 (72.5% of unoccupied homes)

A large home with palm trees and a yacht on a waterway.

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#13. Punta Gorda, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 113,469
– Total unoccupied homes: 24,481 (21.6% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,049 (1.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 526 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,251 (1.1% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,169 (4.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 16,976 (69.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 129 (0.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,381 (9.7% of unoccupied homes)

Apartment buildings under construction in North Port.

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#12. North Port, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 471,288
– Total unoccupied homes: 103,750 (22.0% of total)
— Homes for rent: 11,962 (2.5% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 2,430 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 3,462 (0.7% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 4,022 (3.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 67,955 (65.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 283 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 13,636 (13.1% of unoccupied homes)

Pastel-colored, raised homes with palm trees.

RudenkoStudio // Shutterstock

#11. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 116,119
– Total unoccupied homes: 26,418 (22.8% of total)
— Homes for rent: 6,345 (5.5% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 420 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 332 (1.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 16,399 (62.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,922 (11.1% of unoccupied homes)

An aerial view on the beach in Panama City.

Canva

#10. Panama City, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 106,144
– Total unoccupied homes: 26,612 (25.1% of total)
— Homes for rent: 737 (0.7% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 196 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 948 (0.9% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 564 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 20,505 (77.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 3,662 (13.8% of unoccupied homes)

Lake Charles in Eastern Louisiana.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#9. Lake Charles, Louisiana

– Total homes in metro area: 97,193
– Total unoccupied homes: 24,447 (25.2% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,148 (1.2% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 381 (1.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 862 (0.9% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 522 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,238 (5.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 124 (0.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 20,172 (82.5% of unoccupied homes)

Oceanside scene from Cape Coral.

Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Cape Coral, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 428,910
– Total unoccupied homes: 108,444 (25.3% of total)
— Homes for rent: 8,102 (1.9% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,919 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,714 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 2,788 (2.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 85,543 (78.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 691 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 7,687 (7.1% of unoccupied homes)

An aerial view of homes along a beach.

Canva

#7. Crestview, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 160,839
– Total unoccupied homes: 42,401 (26.4% of total)
— Homes for rent: 10,913 (6.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 639 (1.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 941 (0.6% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 491 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 23,957 (56.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 440 (1.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,020 (11.8% of unoccupied homes)

An American flag stands above a fountain on the edge of the ocean.

N.A. Qurashi // Shutterstock

#6. Daphne, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 128,533
– Total unoccupied homes: 34,428 (26.8% of total)
— Homes for rent: 11,563 (9.0% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 612 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,003 (0.8% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 609 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 15,249 (44.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,392 (15.7% of unoccupied homes)

Condominiums on the water in Naples.

Canva

#5. Naples, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 233,635
– Total unoccupied homes: 69,692 (29.8% of total)
— Homes for rent: 4,937 (2.1% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 845 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,567 (0.7% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 435 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 56,116 (80.5% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 300 (0.4% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 5,492 (7.9% of unoccupied homes)

A wide view along the sands of Myrtle Beach.

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#4. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 303,194
– Total unoccupied homes: 92,522 (30.5% of total)
— Homes for rent: 13,544 (4.5% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,830 (2.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 1,853 (0.6% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,066 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 65,678 (71.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 30 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 8,521 (9.2% of unoccupied homes)

An aerial view of homes and the beach in Salisbury.

Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock

#3. Salisbury, Maryland

– Total homes in metro area: 259,303
– Total unoccupied homes: 82,301 (31.7% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,720 (1.0% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 539 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 3,016 (1.2% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 269 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 67,444 (81.9% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 96 (0.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 8,217 (10.0% of unoccupied homes)

A traditional New England home with a small lighthouse attached.

JLV Photo // Shutterstock

#2. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

– Total homes in metro area: 165,542
– Total unoccupied homes: 60,809 (36.7% of total)
— Homes for rent: 1,397 (0.8% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 453 (0.3% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 495 (0.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 55,926 (92.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 2,538 (4.2% of unoccupied homes)

A ferris wheel and boardwalk with bikers in Ocean City.

Vlad G // Shutterstock

#1. Ocean City, New Jersey

– Total homes in metro area: 99,233
– Total unoccupied homes: 50,373 (50.8% of total)
— Homes for rent: 2,400 (2.4% of total)
— Homes rented but not occupied: 42 (0.1% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for sale: 423 (0.4% of total)
— Homes sold, but not occupied: 375 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 46,251 (91.8% of unoccupied homes)
— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)
— Other vacant homes: 882 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)

