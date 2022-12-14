Metros with the most unoccupied homes in America Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Metros with the most unoccupied homes in America

There are many reasons why a community can wind up with too many houses and not enough people to live in them.

Sometimes, it’s a simple case of population loss or an economic downturn that leads to a rash of foreclosures. Other times, there are larger forces at work, like developers overbuilding in anticipation of a housing boom that never materializes. COVID-19 swiftly and drastically impacted the housing market across many regions, causing a shortage of affordable housing for most and an opportunity for second or even third homes for others.

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 metro areas with the most unoccupied homes by analyzing data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, released in September 2022 (the most recent available). Metro areas are ranked by the percentage of unoccupied homes out of all the homes in each metro area. Ties were broken by the total number of unoccupied homes in the metro area as a whole.

In 22 of the 50 metros listed, more than 50% of unoccupied homes are for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use.

A nationwide epidemic of unoccupied homes is “America’s other housing crisis,” according to a CityLab report based on a recent Center for Community Progress study. The report cites the “staggering economic and social costs” that mass vacancies tend to create for the communities they affect. It also points out that the 2008 recession sent the number of vacant homes soaring by 26% between 2005 and 2010, from 9.5 million to 12 million. That number has since declined, but vacancies have still not returned to the pre-recession lows.

The dynamic has shifted since then. Vacant homes were long associated with economically distressed urban centers, often described with the umbrella term “inner city.” Today, however, vacancies are the bane of small towns. In post-recession America, rural areas suffer from vacancy rates that are double those found in metropolitan regions.

Keep reading to find out about the metro areas where residents are most likely to live next to an empty house and what factors contribute to the vacancies.

S. Winkvist // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

– Total homes in metro area: 119,446

– Total unoccupied homes: 17,048 (14.3% of total)

— Homes for rent: 137 (0.1% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 7 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 905 (0.8% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 977 (5.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 11,787 (69.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 6 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 3,229 (18.9% of unoccupied homes)

Nick Fox // Shutterstock

#49. Dothan, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 71,409

– Total unoccupied homes: 10,236 (14.3% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,060 (1.5% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 192 (1.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 989 (1.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 413 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 983 (9.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 6,599 (64.5% of unoccupied homes)

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#48. Florence, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 91,081

– Total unoccupied homes: 13,163 (14.5% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,056 (2.3% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 408 (3.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 901 (1.0% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 196 (1.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 347 (2.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 130 (1.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 9,125 (69.3% of unoccupied homes)

Susanne Pommer // Shutterstock

#47. Charleston, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 370,105

– Total unoccupied homes: 53,727 (14.5% of total)

— Homes for rent: 16,890 (4.6% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,094 (2.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 4,319 (1.2% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 2,440 (4.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 14,764 (27.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 136 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 14,084 (26.2% of unoccupied homes)

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#46. Port St. Lucie, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 235,345

– Total unoccupied homes: 34,391 (14.6% of total)

— Homes for rent: 3,236 (1.4% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 486 (1.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 2,515 (1.1% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,655 (4.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 24,128 (70.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,371 (6.9% of unoccupied homes)

Logan Bush // Shutterstock

#45. Niles, Michigan

– Total homes in metro area: 77,035

– Total unoccupied homes: 11,271 (14.6% of total)

— Homes for rent: 351 (0.5% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 251 (0.3% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 452 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 7,386 (65.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 100 (0.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,731 (24.2% of unoccupied homes)

gurezende // Shutterstock

#44. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 66,587

– Total unoccupied homes: 9,747 (14.6% of total)

— Homes for rent: 454 (0.7% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 128 (1.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 448 (0.7% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 271 (2.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 562 (5.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 7,884 (80.9% of unoccupied homes)

Shoppy22 // Shutterstock

#43. Farmington, New Mexico

– Total homes in metro area: 47,980

– Total unoccupied homes: 7,136 (14.9% of total)

— Homes for rent: 675 (1.4% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 23 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 635 (1.3% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,275 (17.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 27 (0.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 4,501 (63.1% of unoccupied homes)

Jarred Armfield // Shutterstock

#42. Monroe, Louisiana

– Total homes in metro area: 94,433

– Total unoccupied homes: 14,099 (14.9% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,835 (1.9% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 481 (3.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 326 (0.3% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 431 (3.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,141 (8.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 9,885 (70.1% of unoccupied homes)

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#41. Wheeling, West Virginia

– Total homes in metro area: 67,417

– Total unoccupied homes: 10,085 (15.0% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,898 (2.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 295 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 378 (0.6% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 340 (3.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,094 (10.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 69 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 6,011 (59.6% of unoccupied homes)

Jessica Kourkounis // Getty Images

#40. Atlantic City, New Jersey

– Total homes in metro area: 132,214

– Total unoccupied homes: 19,915 (15.1% of total)

— Homes for rent: 731 (0.6% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,051 (0.8% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 690 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 15,213 (76.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,230 (11.2% of unoccupied homes)

YuniqueB // Shutterstock

#39. Lawton, Oklahoma

– Total homes in metro area: 55,351

– Total unoccupied homes: 8,435 (15.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,427 (2.6% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 622 (7.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 429 (0.8% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 559 (6.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 391 (4.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,007 (59.4% of unoccupied homes)

Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Carbondale, Illinois

– Total homes in metro area: 65,363

– Total unoccupied homes: 10,071 (15.4% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,634 (2.5% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 723 (7.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 241 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 2,040 (20.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,433 (53.9% of unoccupied homes)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#37. Danville, Illinois

– Total homes in metro area: 34,351

– Total unoccupied homes: 5,344 (15.6% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,405 (4.1% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 121 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 179 (0.5% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 3,129 (58.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 34 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 122 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 354 (6.6% of unoccupied homes)

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Sierra Vista, Arizona

– Total homes in metro area: 59,159

– Total unoccupied homes: 9,207 (15.6% of total)

— Homes for rent: 792 (1.3% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 573 (6.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 582 (1.0% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 368 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 2,761 (30.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 4,131 (44.9% of unoccupied homes)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Charleston, West Virginia

– Total homes in metro area: 126,013

– Total unoccupied homes: 19,703 (15.6% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,720 (1.4% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 56 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,015 (0.8% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 112 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,912 (9.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 14,888 (75.6% of unoccupied homes)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Lakeland, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 327,817

– Total unoccupied homes: 51,348 (15.7% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,879 (0.9% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,414 (2.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,387 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,352 (2.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 32,536 (63.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 146 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 11,634 (22.7% of unoccupied homes)

JMcQ // Shutterstock

#33. Anniston, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 53,211

– Total unoccupied homes: 8,580 (16.1% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,098 (2.1% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 248 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 521 (1.0% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,224 (14.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,489 (64.0% of unoccupied homes)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#32. Texarkana, Texas

– Total homes in metro area: 65,823

– Total unoccupied homes: 10,644 (16.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,124 (1.7% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 381 (3.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 262 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 411 (3.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 335 (3.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 8,131 (76.4% of unoccupied homes)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#31. El Centro, California

– Total homes in metro area: 57,101

– Total unoccupied homes: 9,252 (16.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 445 (0.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 326 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 348 (0.6% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 108 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,439 (15.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 125 (1.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 6,461 (69.8% of unoccupied homes)

Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#30. Corpus Christi, Texas

– Total homes in metro area: 182,771

– Total unoccupied homes: 29,652 (16.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 5,583 (3.1% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,547 (5.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 996 (0.5% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 490 (1.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 6,394 (21.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 14,642 (49.4% of unoccupied homes)

Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock

#29. Portland, Maine

– Total homes in metro area: 284,005

– Total unoccupied homes: 46,819 (16.5% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,893 (1.0% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 733 (1.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 562 (0.2% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,549 (3.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 34,775 (74.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 6,307 (13.5% of unoccupied homes)

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#28. Morristown, Tennessee

– Total homes in metro area: 64,582

– Total unoccupied homes: 10,657 (16.5% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,066 (1.7% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 74 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 236 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 688 (6.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 3,901 (36.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 4,692 (44.0% of unoccupied homes)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#27. Augusta, Georgia

– Total homes in metro area: 267,028

– Total unoccupied homes: 44,762 (16.8% of total)

— Homes for rent: 6,869 (2.6% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,291 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,257 (0.5% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 3,224 (7.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 8,129 (18.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 23,992 (53.6% of unoccupied homes)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#26. Duluth, Minnesota

– Total homes in metro area: 150,938

– Total unoccupied homes: 25,942 (17.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,000 (1.3% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 747 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 605 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 543 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 16,122 (62.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,925 (22.8% of unoccupied homes)

Canva

#25. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 123,273

– Total unoccupied homes: 21,448 (17.4% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,417 (2.0% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 749 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 216 (0.2% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 537 (2.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 10,157 (47.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 7,372 (34.4% of unoccupied homes)

Noah Densmore // Shutterstock

#24. Sebastian, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 84,979

– Total unoccupied homes: 15,005 (17.7% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,526 (1.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 136 (0.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,714 (2.0% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 526 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 8,516 (56.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,587 (17.2% of unoccupied homes)

LMPark Photos // Shutterstock

#23. Tyler, Texas

– Total homes in metro area: 98,656

– Total unoccupied homes: 17,481 (17.7% of total)

— Homes for rent: 5,827 (5.9% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 196 (1.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 270 (0.3% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 404 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 620 (3.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 10,164 (58.1% of unoccupied homes)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#22. Alexandria, Louisiana

– Total homes in metro area: 67,329

– Total unoccupied homes: 12,080 (17.9% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,801 (2.7% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 323 (0.5% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,203 (10.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 691 (5.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 8,062 (66.7% of unoccupied homes)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Macon, Georgia

– Total homes in metro area: 105,240

– Total unoccupied homes: 19,480 (18.5% of total)

— Homes for rent: 5,654 (5.4% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 992 (5.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 705 (0.7% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 3,422 (17.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 656 (3.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 8,051 (41.3% of unoccupied homes)

Talmon Murphy Jr // Shutterstock

#20. Gadsden, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 47,420

– Total unoccupied homes: 9,414 (19.9% of total)

— Homes for rent: 409 (0.9% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 139 (1.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 680 (1.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 544 (5.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 621 (6.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 7,021 (74.6% of unoccupied homes)

Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Yuma, Arizona

– Total homes in metro area: 93,797

– Total unoccupied homes: 18,816 (20.1% of total)

— Homes for rent: 688 (0.7% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 556 (3.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 455 (0.5% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 541 (2.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 13,575 (72.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 568 (3.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,433 (12.9% of unoccupied homes)

Canva

#18. Brunswick, Georgia

– Total homes in metro area: 59,063

– Total unoccupied homes: 12,300 (20.8% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,258 (2.1% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 504 (0.9% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 538 (4.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 5,116 (41.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 4,884 (39.7% of unoccupied homes)

James Casil // Shutterstock

#17. Glens Falls, New York

– Total homes in metro area: 69,245

– Total unoccupied homes: 14,663 (21.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 668 (1.0% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 513 (0.7% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 208 (1.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 10,933 (74.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,341 (16.0% of unoccupied homes)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#16. Watertown, New York

– Total homes in metro area: 61,714

– Total unoccupied homes: 13,086 (21.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 489 (0.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,039 (1.7% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 82 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 8,747 (66.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,729 (20.9% of unoccupied homes)

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#15. Asheville, North Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 236,015

– Total unoccupied homes: 50,592 (21.4% of total)

— Homes for rent: 6,934 (2.9% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 397 (0.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 16,063 (6.8% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,885 (3.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 11,820 (23.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 13,493 (26.7% of unoccupied homes)

Roland Klose // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pine Bluff, Arkansas

– Total homes in metro area: 38,316

– Total unoccupied homes: 8,224 (21.5% of total)

— Homes for rent: 316 (0.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 206 (0.5% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 326 (4.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,413 (17.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,963 (72.5% of unoccupied homes)

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#13. Punta Gorda, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 113,469

– Total unoccupied homes: 24,481 (21.6% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,049 (1.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 526 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,251 (1.1% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,169 (4.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 16,976 (69.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 129 (0.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,381 (9.7% of unoccupied homes)

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#12. North Port, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 471,288

– Total unoccupied homes: 103,750 (22.0% of total)

— Homes for rent: 11,962 (2.5% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 2,430 (2.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 3,462 (0.7% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 4,022 (3.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 67,955 (65.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 283 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 13,636 (13.1% of unoccupied homes)

RudenkoStudio // Shutterstock

#11. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 116,119

– Total unoccupied homes: 26,418 (22.8% of total)

— Homes for rent: 6,345 (5.5% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 420 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 332 (1.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 16,399 (62.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,922 (11.1% of unoccupied homes)

Canva

#10. Panama City, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 106,144

– Total unoccupied homes: 26,612 (25.1% of total)

— Homes for rent: 737 (0.7% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 196 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 948 (0.9% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 564 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 20,505 (77.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 3,662 (13.8% of unoccupied homes)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#9. Lake Charles, Louisiana

– Total homes in metro area: 97,193

– Total unoccupied homes: 24,447 (25.2% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,148 (1.2% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 381 (1.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 862 (0.9% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 522 (2.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 1,238 (5.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 124 (0.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 20,172 (82.5% of unoccupied homes)

Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Cape Coral, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 428,910

– Total unoccupied homes: 108,444 (25.3% of total)

— Homes for rent: 8,102 (1.9% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,919 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,714 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 2,788 (2.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 85,543 (78.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 691 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 7,687 (7.1% of unoccupied homes)

Canva

#7. Crestview, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 160,839

– Total unoccupied homes: 42,401 (26.4% of total)

— Homes for rent: 10,913 (6.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 639 (1.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 941 (0.6% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 491 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 23,957 (56.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 440 (1.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,020 (11.8% of unoccupied homes)

N.A. Qurashi // Shutterstock

#6. Daphne, Alabama

– Total homes in metro area: 128,533

– Total unoccupied homes: 34,428 (26.8% of total)

— Homes for rent: 11,563 (9.0% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 612 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,003 (0.8% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 609 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 15,249 (44.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,392 (15.7% of unoccupied homes)

Canva

#5. Naples, Florida

– Total homes in metro area: 233,635

– Total unoccupied homes: 69,692 (29.8% of total)

— Homes for rent: 4,937 (2.1% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 845 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,567 (0.7% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 435 (0.6% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 56,116 (80.5% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 300 (0.4% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 5,492 (7.9% of unoccupied homes)

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#4. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

– Total homes in metro area: 303,194

– Total unoccupied homes: 92,522 (30.5% of total)

— Homes for rent: 13,544 (4.5% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 1,830 (2.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 1,853 (0.6% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 1,066 (1.2% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 65,678 (71.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 30 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 8,521 (9.2% of unoccupied homes)

Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock

#3. Salisbury, Maryland

– Total homes in metro area: 259,303

– Total unoccupied homes: 82,301 (31.7% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,720 (1.0% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 539 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 3,016 (1.2% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 269 (0.3% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 67,444 (81.9% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 96 (0.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 8,217 (10.0% of unoccupied homes)

JLV Photo // Shutterstock

#2. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

– Total homes in metro area: 165,542

– Total unoccupied homes: 60,809 (36.7% of total)

— Homes for rent: 1,397 (0.8% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 453 (0.3% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 495 (0.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 55,926 (92.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 2,538 (4.2% of unoccupied homes)

Vlad G // Shutterstock

#1. Ocean City, New Jersey

– Total homes in metro area: 99,233

– Total unoccupied homes: 50,373 (50.8% of total)

— Homes for rent: 2,400 (2.4% of total)

— Homes rented but not occupied: 42 (0.1% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for sale: 423 (0.4% of total)

— Homes sold, but not occupied: 375 (0.7% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for occasional, recreational, or seasonal use: 46,251 (91.8% of unoccupied homes)

— Homes for migrant workers: 0 (0.0% of unoccupied homes)

— Other vacant homes: 882 (1.8% of unoccupied homes)

