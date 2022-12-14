Mississippi lineman airlifted after being attacked by pit bulls after making service call Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

A Mississippi lineman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by pit bulls after making a service call.

WJTV in Jackson reports that Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked after finishing a call near Holcomb in Carroll County on Dec. 13.

When the lineman’s vehicle got stuck while driving down a driveway of a residence, Rawles then got out of the truck and walked toward the residence. Deputies say Rawles was then attacked by five pit bulls from a nearby house.

The owner of the residence reportedly came out of the house and fired a weapon to scare the dogs away. During the incident, one of the dogs was killed.

Rawles was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

David Nicholas Smith, the owner of the pit bulls, reportedly put down the four remaining dogs.

Charges are pending against Smith, since he was not in compliance with the county’s pit bull ordinance. The incident remains under investigation.