Officials: Tornado caused significant damage in Mississippi community north of Rolling Fork Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Emergency management officials say a tornado touched down early Wednesday morning and caused significant damage in Sharkey County.

John Elfer, Director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, said the impact of the storm was minimal for much of Warren County but that area north of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County was not so lucky when the storm system with heavy wind and torrential rains moved across the state.

Elfer said seven houses, six of which were mobile homes, a barn and farm equipment were destroyed.

“We had about three or four trees down, we had some power outages at Eagle Lake and some power outages south of town, but no damage (was) reported,” Elfer said.

The storm caused widespread power outages throughout Sharkey County, much of which is still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The outages include Sharkey County’s water treatment facility, with which Warren County Emergency Management is assisting.

“We’re sending Sharkey County a generator to run their water facility. And we’re sending tarps up there to help the people that have damage to their homes,” Elfer said. “They don’t have electricity and they’re trying to keep their water plant going. So we’re going to help them out with that.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) also confirmed that a tornado touched down near Tallulah, La. during the storm, though damage has not yet been confirmed.

NWS is expected to have more data later this week after completing its survey of the storm. Areas along the Mississippi River Corridor along the Louisiana-Mississippi border, including Warren County, remain under a flood warning and thunderstorms are a possibility through Wednesday afternoon.