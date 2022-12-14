Oh, the weather outside is frightful! Published 7:26 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Wow! Good morning to those able to get some sleep last night during the first round of storms. For everyone else, here’s a virtual cup of coffee!

Many areas of central and southern Mississippi remain under a tornado watch until 1 p.m.

If you’re in northern parts of the state, good news! Your threat for severe weather is winding down and you only have to deal with heavy rain. If you’re in central or southern parts of Mississippi, hang in there. Tornado warnings continue to bounce around the area. In addition to the threat of severe weather this morning, there will be a continued threat as the actual cold front moves through later today. In fact, there may be a break between storms, but don’t let that catch you off guard. Many schools are closed or releasing early today so be sure to check social media pages from your local district to be sure you have the latest schedules.

There remains a chance for a tornado or two in storms from a Natchez to Jackson to Columbus line today, and the threat grows as one travels east. From Brookhaven to Philadelphia, we still have an enhanced risk for severe storms, strong tornadoes, and torrential rain.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but huge changes are not doubtful! Could we possibly finish the lyrics to that famous Christmas carol? We’ll dive in that more once the storms move out later today.