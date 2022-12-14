States where the fewest workers are going back to the office

Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Dom DiFurio

Instantvise // Shutterstock

States where the fewest workers are going back to the office

Bosses were hopeful Labor Day weekend might be a turning point, with big firms and Wall Street Banks behind the push to bring workers back to the office. COVID-19 was described as becoming “manageable,” while the need for face-to-face collaboration was stressed.

However, subsequent weeks showed a minimal uptick in back-to-office trends.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was most often a perk reserved for top executives and the upper echelons of tech work. Workers have been reluctant to give up their newfound workplace flexibility, according to some of the only available data on office occupancy rates.

That data comes from Kastle Systems, a commercial office building tech services company. Its systems showed employers in major cities outside of Texas have struggled to get more than 50% of workers back into physical offices. Where Austin, Houston, and Dallas have seen the highest occupancy rates, San Jose, California; San Francisco; and Philadelphia have had some of the lowest office occupancy levels compared to pre-pandemic.

Stacker used Census Bureau data to explore changes in teleworking trends across the U.S. Drawing from the Household Pulse Survey, we analyzed data for each state showing how many people live in a household where someone was teleworking. This story focuses on showing the percentage of people who live in a household where someone teleworks three or more times per week, along with households where no one is working from home.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, office occupancies ebbed and flowed with each wave of illness. Now, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. employees is working from home most of the time, according to November Census Pulse survey data.

The fewest employees reported heading back into offices in southern and midwestern states. They’re states with higher gas prices, many rural and remote communities, and large influxes of new residents who flocked to the areas during the pandemic housing boom.

States are ranked by the change between Nov. 2-14, 2022 (most recent data available), and June 1-13, 2022 (the oldest data available), for the percentage of people living in a household where someone teleworks three or more times per week.

Interior of modern empty office building.

August_0802 // Shutterstock

#51. Arkansas

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 198,094 (9%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -26%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,769,442 (78%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%

Closeup of a man in an office holding a briefcase and a surgical mask in his hand.

nito // Shutterstock

#50. Kentucky

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 354,315 (10%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -24%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,557,569 (75%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown skyline in the afternoon.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Wisconsin

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 667,371 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -23%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,136,917 (69%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%

View of the skyline of downtown Wilmington.

quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

#48. Delaware

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 119,995 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -20%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 492,341 (63%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

Front view of an office interior with a row of dark wood tables.

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#47. Oregon

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 776,756 (23%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -19%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,098,875 (63%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%

Pennsylvania Ave to US Capitol going towards US Capitol in Washington DC.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#46. Washington D.C.

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 210,770 (43%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 193,514 (39%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +13%

Headphones hanging on cubicle partition in empty office.

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#45. Connecticut

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 589,075 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,707,391 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

Welcome back note with hand sanitizer and mask on work keyboard.

pooiek // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,428,398 (22%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 4,086,912 (62%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%

Portland, Maine, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. Maine

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 181,511 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -16%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 771,548 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Modern office interior.

LI CHAOSHU // Shutterstock

#42. Pennsylvania

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,847,212 (19%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -16%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,379,144 (64%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Empty office room with closeup of chair.

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#41. Illinois

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,982,584 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,173,384 (65%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +11%

Closeup of Welcome Note on Takeaway Coffee Cup in Office Desk.

Black Salmon // Shutterstock

#40. Utah

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 630,825 (26%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,375,158 (57%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%

Large open plan office interior without people.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. New Mexico

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 203,391 (13%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,180,958 (73%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%

Traffic on Powell Street in San Fransisco.

ChameleonsEye // Shutterstock

#38. California

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 6,242,828 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -13%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 18,395,048 (62%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

People walking to cross the road in the city at Boston, USA.

2p2play // Shutterstock

#37. Massachusetts

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,298,030 (24%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -13%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,066,948 (57%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

Office corridor with doors running along it.

Roman Dementyev // Shutterstock

#36. Florida

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 3,117,361 (18%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -12%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 11,456,144 (66%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

Woman coming back to work while carrying box with her belongings.

bbernard // Shutterstock

#35. Mississippi

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 138,227 (6%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -12%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,769,627 (81%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Modern cozy loft office interior.

Zastolskiy Victor // Shutterstock

#34. Iowa

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 349,618 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -11%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,690,587 (71%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

Main office of Simplot corporation.

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#33. Idaho

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 233,507 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -11%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,013,786 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

Aerial View of Rapid City, South Dakota in Summer.

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#32. South Dakota

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 97,283 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 492,385 (75%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +8%

The Michigan State Capitol.

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#31. Michigan

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,331,281 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,161,372 (67%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Top view of white cubicles in modern office with white walls and carpeted floor.

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#30. North Carolina

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,609,623 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,154,734 (64%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

Wooden table with computers, lamps, coffee mugs and stationery.

GingerKitten // Shutterstock

#29. Washington

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,510,763 (25%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -9%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,628,888 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%

State Capitol of North Dakota in Bismarck.

Traveller70 // Shutterstock

#28. North Dakota

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 59,019 (10%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 439,662 (78%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the Scioto River.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Ohio

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,615,385 (18%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,087,656 (68%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Interior of modern empty office building.

PhotoMavenStock // Shutterstock

#26. Kansas

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 367,353 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,558,454 (72%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%

Empty office cubicles and chairs.

06photo // Shutterstock

#25. Nevada

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 346,557 (14%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,737,026 (71%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: 0%

Businessman with crate box full of office supplies.

bbernard // Shutterstock

#24. Nebraska

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 223,386 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 990,626 (69%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

View of the Memphis, Tennessee city skyline from a park in the downtown area.

Steven Frame // Shutterstock

#23. Tennessee

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 859,717 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,764,761 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

Indiana State Capitol Building in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Indiana

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 720,222 (14%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -5%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,644,201 (72%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%

Empty Modern Open Plan Office.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Minnesota

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,025,041 (24%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,574,011 (60%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline in the afternoon.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Oklahoma

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 433,975 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,200,751 (74%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%

Baltimore, Maryland, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Maryland

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,256,679 (27%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,514,592 (54%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

Trendy modern open concept loft office space with big windows.

Kelleher Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Missouri

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 787,799 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,136,163 (67%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%

Aerial view of the financial hart of Dallas Texas at dusk

A G Baxter // Shutterstock

#17. Texas

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 4,596,526 (21%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 13,147,707 (60%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%

Skyline of downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Georgia

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,599,841 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,163,863 (63%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%

Providence, Rhode Island cityscape at Waterplace Park.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#15. Rhode Island

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 171,717 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 568,195 (67%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +8%

Modern business office interior containing tables and chairs, computers and office supplies.

mavo // Shutterstock

#14. New Jersey

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,764,024 (25%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 4,122,072 (58%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Businessman crossing the street on crosswalk

Nick Starichenko // Shutterstock

#13. New York

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 3,039,256 (20%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: 0%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 9,164,418 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%

Modern office interior.

06photo // Shutterstock

#12. Montana

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 138,776 (16%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 617,545 (71%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%

Brady Sullivan Plaza building in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#11. New Hampshire

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 246,185 (22%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 691,838 (62%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%

Empty cubicles in an office.

Gill Thompson // Shutterstock

#10. Louisiana

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 373,577 (11%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,535,462 (74%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

Hawaii palms and buildings.

Guy Banville // Shutterstock

#9. Hawaii

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 190,301 (17%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 764,355 (70%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Phoenix Arizona skyline.

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#8. Arizona

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,499,247 (27%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,329,110 (59%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

Empty workstation used for call center.

DC Studio // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,308,897 (29%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,591,556 (57%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

View of Main St. in Montpelier, VT.

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#6. Vermont

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 127,986 (25%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +16%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 310,023 (61%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%

Mobile, Alabama, USA downtown skyline.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Alabama

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 508,355 (13%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +17%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,799,331 (73%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

Empty office chairs in a row.

a40757 // Shutterstock

#4. West Virginia

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 152,406 (11%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +20%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,089,461 (79%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%

Greenville, South Carolina, USA downtown buildings.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. South Carolina

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 620,502 (15%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +24%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,771,019 (69%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%

Downtown Anchorage, Alaska city skyline at twilight time during winter.

Marcus Biastock // Shutterstock

#2. Alaska

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 99,564 (19%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +25%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 362,127 (68%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%

Call center equipment on a table at a office.

Amnaj Khetsamtip // Shutterstock

#1. Wyoming

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 47,613 (11%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +30%
– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 341,712 (78%)
— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

