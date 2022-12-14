States where the fewest workers are going back to the office Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Instantvise // Shutterstock

States where the fewest workers are going back to the office

Bosses were hopeful Labor Day weekend might be a turning point, with big firms and Wall Street Banks behind the push to bring workers back to the office. COVID-19 was described as becoming “manageable,” while the need for face-to-face collaboration was stressed.

However, subsequent weeks showed a minimal uptick in back-to-office trends.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was most often a perk reserved for top executives and the upper echelons of tech work. Workers have been reluctant to give up their newfound workplace flexibility, according to some of the only available data on office occupancy rates.

That data comes from Kastle Systems, a commercial office building tech services company. Its systems showed employers in major cities outside of Texas have struggled to get more than 50% of workers back into physical offices. Where Austin, Houston, and Dallas have seen the highest occupancy rates, San Jose, California; San Francisco; and Philadelphia have had some of the lowest office occupancy levels compared to pre-pandemic.

Stacker used Census Bureau data to explore changes in teleworking trends across the U.S. Drawing from the Household Pulse Survey, we analyzed data for each state showing how many people live in a household where someone was teleworking. This story focuses on showing the percentage of people who live in a household where someone teleworks three or more times per week, along with households where no one is working from home.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, office occupancies ebbed and flowed with each wave of illness. Now, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. employees is working from home most of the time, according to November Census Pulse survey data.

The fewest employees reported heading back into offices in southern and midwestern states. They’re states with higher gas prices, many rural and remote communities, and large influxes of new residents who flocked to the areas during the pandemic housing boom.

States are ranked by the change between Nov. 2-14, 2022 (most recent data available), and June 1-13, 2022 (the oldest data available), for the percentage of people living in a household where someone teleworks three or more times per week.

You may also like: Richest and poorest states in America

August_0802 // Shutterstock

#51. Arkansas

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 198,094 (9%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -26%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,769,442 (78%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%

nito // Shutterstock

#50. Kentucky

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 354,315 (10%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -24%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,557,569 (75%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Wisconsin

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 667,371 (15%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -23%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,136,917 (69%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%

quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

#48. Delaware

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 119,995 (15%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -20%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 492,341 (63%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#47. Oregon

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 776,756 (23%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -19%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,098,875 (63%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%

You may also like: 50 women who broke barriers in the business world

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#46. Washington D.C.

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 210,770 (43%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 193,514 (39%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +13%

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#45. Connecticut

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 589,075 (21%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,707,391 (61%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

pooiek // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,428,398 (22%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -18%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 4,086,912 (62%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. Maine

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 181,511 (16%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -16%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 771,548 (70%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

LI CHAOSHU // Shutterstock

#42. Pennsylvania

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,847,212 (19%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -16%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,379,144 (64%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were born

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#41. Illinois

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,982,584 (21%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,173,384 (65%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +11%

Black Salmon // Shutterstock

#40. Utah

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 630,825 (26%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,375,158 (57%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. New Mexico

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 203,391 (13%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -14%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,180,958 (73%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%

ChameleonsEye // Shutterstock

#38. California

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 6,242,828 (21%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -13%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 18,395,048 (62%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

2p2play // Shutterstock

#37. Massachusetts

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,298,030 (24%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -13%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,066,948 (57%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

You may also like: Most popular grocery stores in America

Roman Dementyev // Shutterstock

#36. Florida

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 3,117,361 (18%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -12%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 11,456,144 (66%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

bbernard // Shutterstock

#35. Mississippi

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 138,227 (6%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -12%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,769,627 (81%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Zastolskiy Victor // Shutterstock

#34. Iowa

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 349,618 (15%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -11%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,690,587 (71%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#33. Idaho

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 233,507 (16%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -11%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,013,786 (70%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#32. South Dakota

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 97,283 (15%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 492,385 (75%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +8%

You may also like: Iconic car debuts from the year you were born

SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#31. Michigan

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,331,281 (17%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,161,372 (67%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#30. North Carolina

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,609,623 (20%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -10%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,154,734 (64%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

GingerKitten // Shutterstock

#29. Washington

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,510,763 (25%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -9%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,628,888 (61%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +6%

Traveller70 // Shutterstock

#28. North Dakota

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 59,019 (10%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 439,662 (78%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Ohio

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,615,385 (18%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 6,087,656 (68%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America

PhotoMavenStock // Shutterstock

#26. Kansas

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 367,353 (17%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,558,454 (72%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%

06photo // Shutterstock

#25. Nevada

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 346,557 (14%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,737,026 (71%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: 0%

bbernard // Shutterstock

#24. Nebraska

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 223,386 (15%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 990,626 (69%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +2%

Steven Frame // Shutterstock

#23. Tennessee

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 859,717 (16%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -6%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,764,761 (70%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Indiana

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 720,222 (14%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -5%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,644,201 (72%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%

You may also like: Richest women in America

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Minnesota

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,025,041 (24%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,574,011 (60%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Oklahoma

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 433,975 (15%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,200,751 (74%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +7%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Maryland

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,256,679 (27%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,514,592 (54%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

Kelleher Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Missouri

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 787,799 (17%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,136,163 (67%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%

A G Baxter // Shutterstock

#17. Texas

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 4,596,526 (21%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 13,147,707 (60%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%

You may also like: The industries where workers are quitting their jobs in droves

f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Georgia

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,599,841 (20%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 5,163,863 (63%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#15. Rhode Island

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 171,717 (20%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 568,195 (67%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +8%

mavo // Shutterstock

#14. New Jersey

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,764,024 (25%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 4,122,072 (58%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Nick Starichenko // Shutterstock

#13. New York

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 3,039,256 (20%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: 0%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 9,164,418 (61%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%

06photo // Shutterstock

#12. Montana

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 138,776 (16%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 617,545 (71%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -4%

You may also like: 50 most popular chain restaurants in America

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#11. New Hampshire

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 246,185 (22%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 691,838 (62%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -1%

Gill Thompson // Shutterstock

#10. Louisiana

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 373,577 (11%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +4%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,535,462 (74%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -3%

Guy Banville // Shutterstock

#9. Hawaii

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 190,301 (17%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 764,355 (70%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#8. Arizona

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,499,247 (27%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +9%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 3,329,110 (59%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

DC Studio // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 1,308,897 (29%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +10%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,591,556 (57%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -2%

You may also like: 50 car companies that no longer exist

Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#6. Vermont

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 127,986 (25%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +16%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 310,023 (61%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Alabama

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 508,355 (13%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +17%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,799,331 (73%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +1%

a40757 // Shutterstock

#4. West Virginia

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 152,406 (11%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +20%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 1,089,461 (79%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +5%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. South Carolina

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 620,502 (15%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +24%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 2,771,019 (69%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -8%

Marcus Biastock // Shutterstock

#2. Alaska

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 99,564 (19%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +25%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 362,127 (68%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: -7%

You may also like: Most popular department stores in America

Amnaj Khetsamtip // Shutterstock

#1. Wyoming

– People living in a household where someone teleworks 3+ times per week (Nov. 2-14): 47,613 (11%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +30%

– People living in a household where no one works from home (Nov. 2-14): 341,712 (78%)

— Change from June 1-13, 2022: +3%