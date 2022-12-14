Thousands wake up without power as strong storms march across Mississippi Published 5:55 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Thousands of households in Mississippi woke up without power Wednesday morning as a strong line of thunderstorms made its way across the state.

As of 5:30 a.m, Wednesday, the website poweroutage.us reported that more than 6,400 customers were out of power.

Most of the customers were located in the counties along the western edge of the state.

The power outages were reported as follows Wednesday morning:

Adams County – 1,027 customers

Sharkey County – 1,944 customers

Jefferson County – 314 customers

Yazoo County – 139 customers

Lincoln County – 325 customers

Other counties in the state reported sporadic power outages.