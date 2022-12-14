Thousands wake up without power as strong storms march across Mississippi

Published 5:55 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Thousands of households in Mississippi woke up without power Wednesday morning as a strong line of thunderstorms made its way across the state.

As of 5:30 a.m, Wednesday, the website poweroutage.us reported that more than 6,400 customers were out of power.

Most of the customers were located in the counties along the western edge of the state.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The power outages were reported as follows Wednesday morning:

  • Adams County – 1,027 customers
  • Sharkey County – 1,944 customers
  • Jefferson County – 314 customers
  • Yazoo County – 139 customers
  • Lincoln County – 325 customers

Other counties in the state reported sporadic power outages.

 

More News

Oh, the weather outside is frightful!

UPDATE: Second Mississippi police officer dies in early morning Gulf Coast motel shooting

DNA evidence leads to identity, conviction of Alabama man involved in 2018 Mississippi armed robberies

One Mississippi officer killed, another injured before shooting suspect kills self at Gulf Coast motel. Second officer dies from injuries.

Print Article