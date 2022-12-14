Tornado, severe weather threat continues for parts of the state

Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency shared this photo of suspected tornado damage in Sharkey County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

With active tornado warnings and confirmed twisters on the ground across central and southern Mississippi, the region remains under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Our western counties closer to the Mississippi River have transitioned from a tornado risk to more of a flooding threat.

There have been multiple reports of damage across the state with the system.

In northern Mississippi, storms have calmed down with only rain showers remaining. At 1:36 p.m., there is a 15-degree temperature difference between Oxford and Gulfport.

The entire state will be much cooler Thursday with clearing skies.

