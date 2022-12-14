Tornado, severe weather threat continues for parts of the state Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

With active tornado warnings and confirmed twisters on the ground across central and southern Mississippi, the region remains under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Our western counties closer to the Mississippi River have transitioned from a tornado risk to more of a flooding threat.

There have been multiple reports of damage across the state with the system.

In northern Mississippi, storms have calmed down with only rain showers remaining. At 1:36 p.m., there is a 15-degree temperature difference between Oxford and Gulfport.

The entire state will be much cooler Thursday with clearing skies.