UPDATE: Mississippi officials say woman interacted with officers for 30 minutes in parked vehicle before shooting and killing them Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The woman who reportedly shot and killed two Bay St. Louis Police officers interacted with the officers for 30 minutes before discharging her weapon.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released the following report about he shooting on social media:

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Bay St. Louis Police Department officers Branden Estorffe (23 years old) and Steven Robin (34 years old), responded to a call for a welfare check at the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, located at 1003 Highway 90.

Upon arriving, the two officers encountered a female subject, 43-year-old Amy Anderson, who was sitting in a parked vehicle along with a minor female.

After nearly a 30-minute interaction with Anderson, during which time a child protective services resource was called, Anderson discharged a weapon from inside the vehicle striking both officers. Officer Robin received fatal injuries at the scene and Officer Estorffe succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Anderson died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They are the thin blue line.”

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre. “We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time.”

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz. “We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

This continues to be an open and ongoing investigation. Upon completion of this investigation, additional details will be made public.

