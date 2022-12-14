UPDATE: Police officers killed in shooting identified. Mississippi Gov., Bay St. Louis community mourn tragic loss Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Bay St. Louis Police officers who were fatally shot in the line of duty at a Gulf Coast motel have been identified.

The officers killed in the line of duty are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves offered condolences in a message on social media.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers,” Gov. Tate Reeves posted on Twitter. “I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community.”

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz told local media that his entire department is in mourning. Schwartz thanked everyone who has assisted with his department since the tragedy.

The two police officers were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said.

The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel. The statement described it as a “call for service.”

No additional details were released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents who are investigating the shooting.