UPDATE: Second Mississippi police officer dies in early morning Gulf Coast motel shooting Published 6:50 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

A second police officer has died in an early morning shooting at a Mississippi motel Wednesday.

Officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an update confirming that a second officer who was injured in a shooting incident at the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. in Bay St. Louis has died.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

According to a release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the female suspect who reportedly shot the officers killed herself in the early Wednesday morning shooting,

In a news release, the MDPS reported that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-

involved shooting that occurred on December 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 AM in Bay St. Louis.

Bay St. Louis Police Department received a call for service to the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90.

Upon arriving, officers encountered a female subject. The subject fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself, the news release said.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Additional information may be made public at a later time. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.