10 best video games for the PlayStation 5 Published 10:30 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Bandai Namco Entertainment

10 best video games for the PlayStation 5

A little more than two years after its launch, the PlayStation5 continues to be a prized find. Since its release, Sony has reportedly sold 25 million units per its financial earnings reports and, despite stock shortages, is projected to surpass PlayStation 4’s selling speed in 2024—no small feat. Previous PlayStation models have all sold over 80 million units each, which were not affected by the shortages that have been detrimental to players and to Sony’s PS5 sales.

Despite a hefty price tag of $499, PlayStation 5 still shipped 4.5 million units, on par with PS4’s 2013 launch. The console offers a sleek, modernized design while offering a host of updated features, improving and expanding upon its prior console release. Gamers can now experience 4K gaming, 3D sound, a high-speed SSD, an enhanced interface, and a more sensitive controller for upgraded gameplay.

While Sony works to stabilize stocks of its latest console, many games have been published to whet players’ appetites. Stacker compiled a list of the 10 best video games on the PlayStation 5 using data from Metacritic. Games were first ranked based on their Metascore (out of 100), which is aggregated from critic reviews. Ties were broken using Metacritic’s user score (out of 10).

Data suggests that PS5’s strong suit lies squarely in role-playing games, which make up half of the list. PS5 gamers are drawn to grand worlds, deep lore, and endless hours of play. Read on to find out which games deserve your time.

You may also like: 25 American folk heroes and the stories behind them

Crows Crows Crows

#10. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

– Metascore: 89

– Metacritic user score: 8.1

– Release date: April 27, 2022

– Developer: Crows Crows Crows

– Genres: Adventure, 3D, first-person

“The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe” may not be the game for you—or perhaps it is. This is the nature and narrative of the game: your choices. “The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe” is a rerelease of the 2013 game and still maintains many of the qualities which made it a hit while also expanding the game and adding new endings.

Players step into the life of Stanley, who discovers that his workmates have all disappeared, and he works to find out what happened. Players looking for cut-and-dry mission objectives or securing a win may feel lost in The Stanley Parable universe. The graphics feel dated but suit the conceit of the game. Instead, the game leans on the writing and player choices to craft an enticing but confusing world. The game is a quick one, with the average gameplay being about two hours. For gamers who want to explore the multiple endings or are set on completion, playtime will be closer to nine hours.

Square Enix Company

#9. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

– Metascore: 89

– Metacritic user score: 8.3

– Release date: June 10, 2021

– Developer: Square Enix

– Genres: Role-playing, action RPG

When “Final Fantasy VII Remake” was released, it had been 24 years since the release of the original. Loyal enthusiasts had the chance to play several hours of the beloved classic with modernized graphics and gameplay while delving deeper into character development, expanding the universe’s storyline, and a new combat style. The Remake, however, is only the first salvo. Square Enix is planning to release parts of the game episodically, which brings us to “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade,” a bridge game between episodes.

A PS5 exclusive release, Intergrade follows Yuffie Kisaragi, a favorite character from the original version. Yuffie has two additional chapters added to gameplay through the Episode INTERmission DLC. Load times for “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade” have also been a pleasant feature on the PlayStation 5. They now only last two seconds rather than the 40 it took on the PS4, thanks to the new console’s impressive hard drive and memory bank.

Capcom Company

#8. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

– Metascore: 89

– Metacritic user score: 8.4

– Release date: Nov. 12, 2020

– Developer: Capcom

– Genres: Action-adventure, general

Fans of PlayStation 5 exclusives already know how the console has improved the gaming experience. The minuscule loading times, 4K visuals, and incredible graphics speak for themselves. While all of these are present in “Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition,” this rerelease boasts other special player features which call out to the more experienced gamer, boasting turbo speed and Legendary Dark Knight Mode.

In the game, players see the return of Vergil, introduced in “Devil May Cry 3” as protagonist Dante’s twin brother, wielding a katana and wreaking havoc upon monsters and demons. As a playable character, users can unlock new controls and even activate Sin Devil Trigger, a demonic form available right from the beginning of the game.

Vicarious Visions

#7. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

– Metascore: 90

– Metacritic user score: 7.2

– Release date: March 26, 2021

– Developer: Vicarious Visions

– Genres: Sports, individual, skate/skateboard

When “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” was released in 1999, it was aided by the popularity of one of the greatest skateboarders of all time. While there have been 20 games associated with the Pro Skater series since its release, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2” is the remastering of its first two releases, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” in 1999 and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” in 2000. The PS5 game was met with critical acclaim worldwide and reached 1 million sold faster than any other game in the franchise.

The remastering of the classic games includes the professional skaters from the original at their current ages, several new professional skaters, and even a reprise of a secret character from the original games, “Officer Dick,” voiced by and modeled after Jack Black. There was also a special emphasis on creating diverse playable characters of various ethnicities and genders. The gameplay involves collecting objects and completing skating objectives, with players performing and combining skateboard tricks, ultimately unlocking new levels, items, and tricks. Customizable maps and players make this revamp of a classic a must-play for skateboarding fans and gamers alike.

Square Enix Company

#6. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

– Metascore: 90

– Metacritic user score: 9.0

– Release date: Dec. 7, 2021

– Developer: Square Enix

– Genres: Role-playing, massively multiplayer

“Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker” is an online multiplayer favorite and the fourth expansion pack in the reprise of Final Fantasy XIV. It finds the Warrior of Light and the Scions pitted against each other to prevent the coming of a second Final Days.

Fans and critics have raved about the storyline in this expansion. The plot provides closure to certain narrative arcs that have lasted a decade while also creating new possibilities for future games. Creators have been able to retain the feel and comfort of nostalgia from the original game while also patching and expanding upon the Final Fantasy universe with updated graphics, class offerings, and player-versus-player features.

You may also like: Longest-running Broadway shows

Atlus

#5. Persona 5 Royal

– Metascore: 91

– Metacritic user score: 7.5

– Release date: Oct. 21, 2022

– Developer: Atlus

– Genres: Role-playing, Japanese style

“Persona 5 Royal” follows a teenage boy accused of an assault he did not commit after saving a woman from a drunken assailant. The protagonist eventually champions a vigilante group of friends with similar experiences, and they work together to expose and reform corrupted adults. The game fluctuates between normal teenage life and a metaphysical universe of monsters that must be defeated in adult brains. These storylines make for a compelling psychological role-playing game that expands upon the Persona 5 universe with more fleshed-out characters and improved graphics.

“Persona 5 Royal” is a time commitment, with the average gameplay at 102 hours and 143 hours for full completion. The PS5 edition has exclusive changes, such as running 60 frames-per-second versus the PlayStation 4’s 30 fps. Most excitingly, it contains all the downloadable content previously released, including costumes and extra personas.

Bluepoint Games

#4. Demon’s Souls

– Metascore: 92

– Metacritic user score: 8.0

– Release date: Nov. 11, 2020

– Developers: JapanStudio, Bluepoint Games

– Genres: Role-playing, action RPG

Made available at the same time as the release of PS5, “Demon’s Souls” revamps the original PlayStation 3 game released in 2009. Throughout the monster-infested gameplay, demon souls can be collected by defeating bosses. These souls are used for trading, upgrades, crafting, spells, and new skills. The rerelease was met with critical acclaim, with many noting the incredible graphics and practical changes, which made inventory and upgrades much simpler.

Not for the faint of heart, “Demon’s Souls” is notoriously hard to beat, as there are no difficulty levels to toggle between. However, the gameplay is visually stunning, and the open world is vast and a delight to explore.

Supergiant Games

#3. Hades

– Metascore: 93

– Metacritic user score: 8.6

– Release date: Aug. 13, 2021

– Developer: Supergiant Games

– Genres: Action-adventure, linear

Inspired by Greek mythology, Hades is an action-packed, visually stunning game with a hero’s journey storyline. Gamers play as Zagreus, son of Hades, as he fights his way through the Underworld to reach Mount Olympus. Upon its release, the game was met with critical and commercial acclaim and has received numerous awards, with many citing visuals, storytelling, and music as key elements. This tale of a rebellious son who refuses to bend to his father’s will packs in the fun while being chock-full of action.

SCEA Santa Monica Studios

#2. God of War: Ragnarök

– Metascore: 94

– Metacritic user score: 8.1

– Release date: Nov. 9, 2022

– Developer: SCE Santa Monica

– Genres: Open-world, action-adventure

A sequel to 2018’s “God of War” and the ninth installment in the series, “God of War: Ragnarök” sold more copies on the first day it was available than the first full week’s sales of previous versions. Loosely inspired by Norse mythology, the game combines combat and puzzle-solving. Players who enjoyed 2018’s “God of War” will be happy to know that the nine realms of Norse myth can now be explored and are all integrated into the main storyline. Previously, only six of these realms were available.

The game has received numerous accolades and awards, and had fans applauding the engaging storytelling and dialogue scripts, as well as new combat techniques and general feel of grandiosity throughout the game. Players can choose from an array of special editions, each with special perks and bonuses.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

#1. Elden Ring

– Metascore: 96

– Metacritic user score: 7.8

– Release date: Feb. 25, 2022

– Developer: FromSoftware

– Genres: Role-playing, action RPG

“Elden Ring” secures the top of the list with its fantastical creatures and ominous landscapes. Fans of the “Dark Souls” franchise can already expect beautiful graphics, stunning nature scenes, and Gothic architecture, thanks to this collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. The combination of Miyazaki’s careful and deliberate direction with Martin’s incredible storytelling chops makes for an unforgettable experience for players. Its sandbox-style action role-playing game has secured numerous awards and is already beloved by fans despite its recent release.

You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state