Discovery of possible chemical vials closes down part of downtown Natchez

Published 2:40 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Natchez Police Department has several roads downtown closed after what could be dangerous chemical agents were discovered at the Historic Natchez Foundation.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said out of an abundance of caution, the 100 block of Commerce Street between State and Main and Main Street from South Union to Commerce Street are closed.

“Someone quite a while ago made a donation of items to the Historic Natchez Foundation. They are now getting around to inventorying it, and among the items, they found several vials of some kind of chemicals,” Green said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

When staffers Googled the information on the vials, they discovered the chemical was one used in chemical warfare, she said.

The Natchez Police Department evacuated the building at 108 S. Commerce and closed the streets. In addition, Natchez Police contacted the Department of Homeland Security, which Green said is sending laboratory personnel to test the chemicals and see if they are dangerous.

“We closed the streets and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution,” Green said. “Please tell your readers this is not the time to go sightseeing, and to stay away from the area.”

 

More News

Mississippi casino company to take control of closed La. property

Mississippi State University helping river community’s burgeoning advanced technology sector

Hearing: JSU student reportedly killed in altercation between roommates over doughnuts

Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi

Print Article