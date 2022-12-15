Grocery items that dropped in price the most in November Published 10:00 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Lizardflms // Shutterstock

Grocery items that dropped in price the most in November

Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions.

Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that are destroying crops. Annually, groceries are up about 10.6% between November 2021 and 2022. The increase from October to November is more moderate, at just 0.5%.

While costs remain high overall, prices for some food items came down last month. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 10 grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in November, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Canva

#10. Ground coffee (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.8%

– Annual change in cost: +32%

– November 2022 cost: $6.36

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#9. Whole chicken (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.1%

– Annual change in cost: +16.4%

– November 2022 cost: $1.84

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#8. Ground beef (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.7%

– Annual change in cost: -1%

– November 2022 cost: $5.21

Canva

#7. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.8%

– Annual change in cost: -6.7%

– November 2022 cost: $9.54

Canva

#6. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.9%

– Annual change in cost: +35.8%

– November 2022 cost: $0.52

Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock

#5. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.3%

– Annual change in cost: +19.2%

– November 2022 cost: $6.25

Jon Sullivan // Flickr

#4. Frozen concentrate orange juice (per 16 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.6%

– Annual change in cost: +0.8%

– November 2022 cost: $2.67

Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#3. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -3.6%

– Annual change in cost: +11%

– November 2022 cost: $4.28

Suriyawut Suriya // Shutterstock

#2. White potatoes (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -4.6%

– Annual change in cost: +23.2%

– November 2022 cost: $0.95

Canva

#1. Navel oranges (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -5.1%

– Annual change in cost: +14%

– November 2022 cost: $1.64