Hearing: JSU student reportedly killed in altercation between roommates over doughnuts Published 3:07 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Investigators say a shooting that ended with the death of a Jackson State University student reportedly started with an altercation over doughnuts.

Randall Smith is accused of shooting and killing his roommate, Flynn Brown, and then hiding Brown’s body in a car on the school’s campus.

In a preliminary hearing Thursday, investigators say Smith has admitted to shooting Brown in self-defense during an altercation the two roommates had over a box of doughnuts Smith had bought at Walmart.

Smith said that Brown was choking him and that Smith remembered that Brown had stored a gun in a desk drawer.

Smith said while Brown was choking him, he was able to grab the weapon and shoot Brown.

Investigators report finding bleach in the dorm room that may have been used to clean up blood. Smith’s shirt also had bleach on it.

Shell casings were found under Brown’s bed, and a 9mm Glock was found in a shoebox in the closet.

After the shooting, Smith reportedly transferred Brown’s body in a black box to the car in the parking lot.

Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels set Smith’s bond at $200,000.

The case will now go to a Hinds County Grand Jury.