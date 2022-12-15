How the price of consumer goods changed in November

Published 10:30 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

By Paxtyn Merten

Kondor83 // Shutterstock

How the price of consumer goods changed in November

The cost of goods inflated 0.1% in November.

That’s based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in what urban residents pay for a variety of goods and services. Over the past year, the cost of goods increased 7.1%. Inflation has remained “unacceptably high” by the standards of Federal Reserve officials, who noted that supply chain and labor challenges could continue to exacerbate the issue.

CPI looks at a broad range of goods, spanning everything from rent to doctors’ services to food. Nearly all goods have increased in cost compared to a year ago, except for used cars and trucks, which have decreased about 3.3%. Several more have experienced decreases since October.

Oil derivatives have some of the least consistent pricing, as the Russia-Ukraine war, hurricanes, and other global events continue to jostle the price of oil. Although gasoline, utility gas, and electricity have experienced price decreases over the past month, they’re still above where they were a year ago. Fuel oil continued to rise.

Stacker used seasonally-adjusted monthly BLS CPI data to find how much consumer goods changed in price from October to November. They are ranked here from largest increase to largest decrease month-over-month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker when needed.

Gas meter and hand

Potashev Aleksandr // Shutterstock

#18. Utility gas service

– One-month change in CPI: -3.5%
– Annual change in CPI: +15.5%

Used car lot

Canva

#17. Used cars and trucks

– One-month change in CPI: -2.9%
– Annual change in CPI: -3.3%

Gas station pump

nata-lunata // Shutterstock

#16. Gasoline

– One-month change in CPI: -2%
– Annual change in CPI: +10.1%

Electric power box meter for home use

Kwangmoozaa // Shutterstock

#15. Electricity

– One-month change in CPI: -0.2%
– Annual change in CPI: +13.7%

A physician checks a patients blood pressure

Canva

#14. Physicians’ services

– One-month change in CPI: 0%
– Annual change in CPI: +1.5%

A row of empty hospital beds

Canva

#13. Hospital services

– One-month change in CPI: %
– Annual change in CPI: +2.9%

Shiny new cars in a dealership showroom

Canva

#12. New vehicles

– One-month change in CPI: 0%
– Annual change in CPI: +7.2%

Medical packages and pills on a white surface

Canva

#11. Medical care commodities

– One-month change in CPI: +0.2%
– Annual change in CPI: +3.1%

Sweaters hanging on a rack in a store

Canva

#10. Apparel

– One-month change in CPI: +0.2%
– Annual change in CPI: +3.6%

People dining on colorful plates in a restaurant

Canva

#9. Food away from home

– One-month change in CPI: +0.5%
– Annual change in CPI: +8.5%

Full grocery bags in the trunk of a car

Canva

#8. Food at home

– One-month change in CPI: +0.5%
– Annual change in CPI: +12%

A variety of bottles on shelves in a liquor store

Canva

#7. Alcoholic beverages

– One-month change in CPI: +0.7%
– Annual change in CPI: +5.5%

Tobacco & Vape store front in the daytime

LisaCarter // Shutterstock

#6. Tobacco and smoking products

– One-month change in CPI: +0.7%
– Annual change in CPI: +6.3%

Exterior view of an apartment complex

Canva

#5. Owners’ equivalent rent of residences

– One-month change in CPI: +0.7%
– Annual change in CPI: +7.1%

A line of row houses in Washington DC

Canva

#4. Rent of primary residence

– One-month change in CPI: +0.8%
– Annual change in CPI: +7.9%

Certificate of motor insurance and policy schedule with car key

Brian A Jackson // Shutterstock

#3. Motor vehicle insurance

– One-month change in CPI: +0.9%
– Annual change in CPI: +13.4%

Car repair shop with man working on raised car

Memory Stockphoto // Shutterstock

#2. Motor vehicle maintenance and repair

– One-month change in CPI: +1.3%
– Annual change in CPI: +11.7%

Industrial ship carrying fuel oil

Canva

#1. Fuel oil

– One-month change in CPI: +1.7%
– Annual change in CPI: +65.7%

