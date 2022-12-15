Mississippi sheriff: Deputies investigating driver impersonating cop, attempting to pull over drivers Published 6:45 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

North Mississippi officials are looking for an individual who is reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and attempting to pull over a driver with flashing lights.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that a woman called 911 in Pontotoc County to report that driver in a white flashed their headlights and used blue lights to attempt to pull her over while she was driving on Highway 278 toward Oxford.

The woman called 911 and was told no officers had reported a traffic stop in the area.

The car reportedly exited the highway as the woman reported the incident to dispatchers.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask told WTVA that his deputies continue to search for the impersonator and that charges will be filed when the impersonator is located and identified.

Impersonating a police officer is a misdemeanor and could result in jail time.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.