Public memorial honoring life of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach will be live-streamed Published 8:23 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

Mississippi State University will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The memorial service will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com.

Additional details, including parking logistics, confirmed speakers, video stream information and media information will be released in the coming days.

Michael Charles “Mike” Leach passed away the night of Dec. 12, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

Leach, who was named Mississippi State’s 34th head football coach on January 9, 2020, was finishing his third season in Starkville and 21st as a head coach. Forever a college football icon, he leaves an incredible legacy as a husband, father, friend and leader of young men.

The oldest of six siblings, Leach and his wife Sharon shared four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.