Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery

Published 11:50 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery.

Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game.

The player, from Carrollton, Alabama,  matched all five numbers with one of the tickets he purchased. The numbers were 1, 12, 15, 22, and 30. The player did not choose the multiplier option.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The ticket was purchased from Kroger #427 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus.

The next drawing in the Mississippi Match 5 game is Saturday with a jackpot of $60,000.

 

More News

Mississippi police officer honored for entering building engulfed in flames multiple times, risking death to save others

Crime scene

Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house

Inmate who escaped Mississippi transport van back in custody, still had handcuffs on when caught

MSU’s research helps Mississippi Power develop new tech

Print Article