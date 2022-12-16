Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery Published 11:50 am Friday, December 16, 2022

An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery.

Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game.

The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one of the tickets he purchased. The numbers were 1, 12, 15, 22, and 30. The player did not choose the multiplier option.

The ticket was purchased from Kroger #427 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus.

The next drawing in the Mississippi Match 5 game is Saturday with a jackpot of $60,000.