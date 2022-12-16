Inmate who escaped Mississippi transport van back in custody, still had handcuffs on when caught Published 11:12 am Friday, December 16, 2022

An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi police transport van Wednesday has been captured.

Officials from the Clinton Police Department report that Marcavious Palmer, 19, was caught at his girlfriend’s house on Springridge Road. Hew reportedly still had handcuffs on when he was caught.

Palmer reportedly fled when officers opened the transport van door that was parked near the side of the Raymond Detention Center. Palmer and another inmate were being transported from a court appearance.

Palmer will face additional charges to his other charges, which include felony embezzlement and domestic violence.