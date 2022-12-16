Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house

Published 11:28 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the discovery of a deceased woman in her bedroom.

Officials with the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old woman as Savannah Cochran.

Cochran was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Schwann Gully Road in the community of Myrick.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office called the discovery “suspicious” and called MBI to assist in the investigation.

JCSD officials reassured resident that they do not believe there is an imminent threat to residents in the matter.

 

