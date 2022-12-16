Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house

Published 5:06 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday.

The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat, Loyd Star, Wesson and Allen Volunteer Fire Departments were on the scene to battle the blaze.

While the home was lost, no one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Crews were able to contain the fire from spreading to nearby trees and other structures.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church preacher Zach Kilpatrick was there to offer support as members of the church collected items for the family.

