Mississippi police officer honored for entering building engulfed in flames multiple times, risking death to save others Published 11:38 am Friday, December 16, 2022

A Mississippi police officer was lauded for his bravery and heroism after he helped rescued a woman from a building engulfed in flames and then went back into the building multiple times to rescue others.

Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning, Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas and the Prentiss Board of Aldermen presented a Medal of Valor to Prentiss Police Officer David Berry for performing in an extraordinary manner by displaying bravery and heroism as a patrolman for the Prentiss Police Department.

On Nov. 14, Berry responded to a structure fire on First Street behind the Antique Thrift Store in the original business district in the Town of Prentiss.

When he arrived, he found one of the apartments engulfed in flames. Berry found the female that lived there in the threshold of the apartment going in and out of consciousness.

After securing her, Berry, at personal risk of injury or death, entered the apartment as he believed other victims were within the structure.

He entered a second time to retrieve a burning mattress to slow the progression of the fire until responding fire personnel could arrive to save the block.

His second entry into the apartment nearly became fatal as the entire apartment had become engulfed. Berry attempted re-entry a third time to continue his quest to slow the fire.

He was able to give the fire department the needed time to arrive and extinguish the fire thus saving the main street historical building adjacent to the structure.

“On this day, Officer Berry showed what he is made of as his heart outweighed his subconscious desire for personal safety,” said Prentiss Police Chief Richard Browning.

“I have known for several years and know what kind of officer he is and his actions this day did not surprise me. He demonstrated a degree of selflessness, personal courage and devotion to duty and his bravery is in keeping with the finest traditions of law enforcement heroism.”