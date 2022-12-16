Time to pull out the jackets! Published 7:26 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Folks in Mississippi can finally pull out those heavy coats, handmade quilts, and extra firewood.

There is no guarantee that we’ll have snow, but models continue to align showing very cold weather settling over our state next week. Today, although crisp, could be our warmest day for the next week to 10 days.

This weekend is a good time for prepping for the extreme cold air. Some good ideas include making sure you have a plan to protect pets and livestock. Also be sure your outside faucets are wrapped and protected. It’s also a good idea to check on your neighbors if you’re able to see if they need any help protecting themselves and their homes.

In Tupelo, Oxford, Batesville, and other northern communities, it’s looking like temps could drop into the lower teens Thursday night and stay below freezing until Christmas Day.

Around Jackson, Vicksburg, and central parts of the state, the same few days will be cold, but the stretch below freezing is through Christmas Eve.

Natchez, Brookhaven, Hattiesburg, and southern Mississippi will join the rest in the state with temps in the teens Thursday night but will go just above freezing Friday.

In the meantime, today is starting clear, but we could see a few clouds move in throughout the day. There is a slight chance of showers overnight that will clear out Saturday morning.