Time to pull out the jackets!

Published 7:26 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Folks in Mississippi can finally pull out those heavy coats, handmade quilts, and extra firewood.

There is no guarantee that we’ll have snow, but models continue to align showing very cold weather settling over our state next week. Today, although crisp, could be our warmest day for the next week to 10 days.

This weekend is a good time for prepping for the extreme cold air. Some good ideas include making sure you have a plan to protect pets and livestock. Also be sure your outside faucets are wrapped and protected. It’s also a good idea to check on your neighbors if you’re able to see if they need any help protecting themselves and their homes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In Tupelo, Oxford, Batesville, and other northern communities, it’s looking like temps could drop into the lower teens Thursday night and stay below freezing until Christmas Day.

Around Jackson, Vicksburg, and central parts of the state, the same few days will be cold, but the stretch below freezing is through Christmas Eve.

Natchez, Brookhaven, Hattiesburg, and southern Mississippi will join the rest in the state with temps in the teens Thursday night but will go just above freezing Friday.

In the meantime, today is starting clear, but we could see a few clouds move in throughout the day. There is a slight chance of showers overnight that will clear out Saturday morning.

More News

‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach

Man who helped break open one of Mississippi’s biggest scandals now accused of participating in fraud scheme

Ethics Panel: Mississippi House’s GOP caucus can meet in secret

Mississippi teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 shooting that left one dead, one seriously injured

Print Article