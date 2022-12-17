Former employee dishes up destruction, smashing windows at Mississippi Cracker Barrel restaurant Published 6:15 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

A former employee of a Mississippi Cracker Barrel restaurant reportedly served up a hefty of dish of destruction when he started smashing multiple windows before police could take him into custody.

Gregory Payne, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested and Felony Malicious Mischief in the incident, which started on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at approximately 9:30 pm, when Tupelo police were called to the Cracker Barrel at 1270 Cross Creek Drive for a disturbance.

Officers arrived to find that multiple windows had been broken from the building. An employee vehicle had also been vandalized. Employees on the scene gave officers a description of a black male wearing gray clothing as a possible suspect.

Officers quickly located a suspect matching that description in the vicinity. Payne reportedly had cuts on his hand consistent with injuries from broken glass. Once cleared by medics, Payne was transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators learned that Payne was a former employee who had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the evening for harassing customers.