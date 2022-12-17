Fund set up to help with funeral of police officers killed at Mississippi motel Published 7:45 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

A fund has been set up to help the families of two Mississippi police officers killed on the Gulf Coast this week.

The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District has opened an account to help with the funeral costs for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

Robin and Estorffe were fatally shot at the Motel 6 on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.

The two officers will be buried in a joint funeral on Wednesday in Bay St. Louis. Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday at a high school in Bay St. Louis, a city of 10,000 people about 25 miles west of Biloxi. They included Robin’s wife, Estorffe’s father and sister, and other relatives.

Donations can be made the following ways: