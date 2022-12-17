Mississippi drop outs have new option for earning high school equivalency diploma Published 10:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

Mississippians who have dropped out of high school now have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma, TotalTranscript offered by DiplomaSender.

TotalTranscript allows those who have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET, or TASC to combine test scores to earn an HSE Diploma. Prior to TotalTranscript, students were required to take and pass the entire battery of individual tests in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

“Across the state, there are more than 300,000 Mississippians without a high school diploma, and oftentimes these individuals are not able to access postsecondary educational opportunities or secure gainful employment,” said Kell Smith, Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board. “TotalTranscript® is a great option for those who may have begun the process of earning an HSE Diploma but have not yet been able to finish the process. A high school diploma opens countless doors throughout life, and I am excited about this new option.”

The Mississippi Community College Board’s Office of Adult Education is responsible for administering and overseeing the state’s Adult Education program

For additional information, please visit www.colin.edu/programs-of-study/adult-education1 or call 601.643.8655.