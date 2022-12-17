Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

Published 5:26 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile.

The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.

After further investigation, Johnson was charged with statutory rape.

Johnson was given a bond of $30,000, but a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections

