Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store

Published 7:00 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store.
Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,
Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation.
She is accused of making fraudulent returns to the tune of $60,0000 at the Tractor Supply on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.
Parrett has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

