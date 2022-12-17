Nearly 20 twisters confirmed so far
Published 9:20 am Saturday, December 17, 2022
The National Weather Service has already confirmed at least 18 tornadoes struck Mississippi during last week’s outbreak. There are at least seven more reports of damage that’s suspected to be caused by tornadoes.
According to National Weather Service offices in Jackson and New Orleans, the following tornadoes were confirmed:
- Biloxi: EF1 with 90 mph winds
- Pearl River County: EF0 with 75 mph winds
- Adams County near Cranfield: EF1 with 105 mph winds
- Jefferson County near McNair: EF1 with 105 mph winds
- Jones County near Ovett: EF1 with 90 mph winds
- Copiah and Simpson counties near Georgetown/Hopewell: EF1 with 90 mph winds
- Madison County near Ratliff Ferry: EF1 with 105 mph winds
- Rankin County near Cato/Johns: EF0 with 80 mph winds
- Scott County near Forest: EF1 with 105 mph winds
- Scott County near Lake: EF1 with 105 mph winds
- Jasper, Newton, and Lauderdale counties: EF2 with 115 mph winds
- Forrest County near Macedonia: EF1 with 100 mph winds
- Clarke County: EF2 with 135 mph winds
- Forrest County near Carnes: EF1 with 105 mph winds