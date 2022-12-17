Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light Published 8:30 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate.

WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.

Officials say the situation not only affects the wallets of Mississippi taxpayers but also creates a dangerous situation for Mississippi drivers.

The copper stolen Thursday night was taken from a light fixture on Interstate 55 near the Pearl Street exit in Jackson. The stolen copper is valued at $13,000.