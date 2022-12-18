Alert issued for 53-year-old Mississippi man last seen 5 days ago

Published 8:30 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials are searching for a 53-year-old  Mississippi man who hasn’t been seen in five days.

Jasper County officials issued a missing person alert for Patrick Prater, of Vossburg.

Prater is 53 years old and was last seen on the night of Dec. 13, 2022.

Prater was discovered missing the morning of Dec. 14, 2022, by his longtime girlfriend.

Jasper County deputies and investigators along with Jasper County Search and Rescue are currently searching the area around Prater’s home on County Road 39.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Prater, please call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588

